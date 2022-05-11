Selena Gomez is apologizing after commenters accused her of subtly shading her ex, Justin Bieber's, wife, Hailey Bieber. It all started after the Rare Beauty founder posted a silent skincare tutorial on TikTok. Some fans drew the conclusion that because Hailey regularly posts skincare videos on her TikTok, that Selena's video was done in an attempt to mock Hailey's posts.

While there was no mention of Hailey or anyone else in the video, Selena, who seemed confused by the commotion, disabled comments on the video and publicly apologized in a TikTok comment for what fans believed to be a slight against the model.

"This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health," Selena wrote, in a screenshot that a Selena Gomez fan account shared. "Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon."

Selena commented this on her tik tok and turned off her comments. She did nothing wrong. https://t.co/Q0OTeBhEHupic.twitter.com/y6vkJWWqXT — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) May 11, 2022

Selena's public apology comes not long after Hailey took to social media to beg online bullies to leave her alone once and for all.

In a TikTok video titled "This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post," Hailey didn't hold back about how she feels.

"Leave me alone at this point," she began. "I'm minding my business. I don't do anything, I don't say anything. Leave me alone, please."

"Enough time has gone by where it's valid to leave me alone," Hailey continued, seemingly referring to fans of the Only Murders in the Building actress who often compare her to Selena. "I beg of you, truly. That's my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please."

Hailey has constantly been at the center of online hate since she and Justin got engaged in July 2018, shortly after the singer and Selena had broken up for good following their on-off relationship of nearly seven years. Trolls often pit the two women against each other, and blame Hailey for Justin and Selena's breakup.

Back in December 2020, a source told ET that Selena, Hailey, and Justin are all sick of the fan discourse about them.

"Selena, Justin and Hailey are all tired of the Selena vs. Hailey narrative at this point," the source said. "It’s exhausting for everyone, and they just want people to move on so they can move on too and not focus on any further negativity or past situations."

