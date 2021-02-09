Justin Hartley thinks his 16-year-old daughter, Isabella, might have some questionable motives. The 44-year-old This Is Us star opened up during a Monday appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers about several instances that made him worried about Isabella's behavior toward him. He revealed that he's been helping his daughter, who he shares with ex Lindsay Hartley, learn how to drive.

"There's nothing more terrifying, actually, than taking your daughter or son, your 16 year old, who knows nothing about driving and putting them behind the wheel. It's the worst thing in the world," Hartley said on the late-night show.

He added that he was snacking on gummy bears when Isabella first put his life at risk.

"I look up and we are cruising through a red light, just reckless, she could not have cared less," he recalled. "And I looked at her and we pulled the car over and then she realized what she did and I said, 'That could have been my last gummy bear. You have to be more careful.'"

This wasn't the only instance of Isabella seemingly targeting her dad. He also shared how she foiled his romantic evening with girlfriend Sofia Pernas.

"This was the night before my birthday," he said of an instance just a few weeks ago. "I kind of look at my girlfriend, it's late at night, and I'm like, 'Let's swim, why not? It's raining in California. It's kind of romantic. It's my birthday tomorrow.' So we go swimming and we get in the hot tub. We're having a great time."

Hartley added that by the time they finished it was 3 a.m. and he realized his daughter had locked the sliding glass door to reenter the house.

"So now it's raining and now I'm getting cold, and I had to walk all the way to the front of the house. We had just watched the documentary The Night Stalker but here I am at three in the morning, knocking on my daughter's bedroom window and I'm like, 'This is going to scar her for life,'" he joked. "So finally she wakes up, she answers the front door. She opens the door, she looks at me, and she goes, 'Why are you here?'"

Though he says that he later realized she was asking him why he was still outside, at the time, her message seemed more sinister.

"I was replaying the events of the car, locking me out in the rain, and she's 16, I was like, my daughter, she's trying to kill me," he joked. "I thought, now I'm going to sleep with one eye open."

Hartley and Pernas went public with their romance on New Year's Eve after months of rumored dating. Hartley recently finalized his divorce from Selling Sunset star Chrishell Strause.

The actor spoke to ET in July 2020 about his life after his split from Strause.

"I'm a happy guy. I sleep like a baby. I don't have anything on my mind," he told ET at the time. "I treat people the way I want to be treated and I have lovely friends who love me and I love them. And I've got this wonderful daughter, and I've got a great family, and I am a very, very lucky, lucky individual."

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below.

