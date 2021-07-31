Justin Hartley Shows His Love for 'Beautiful' Wife Sofia Pernas in Birthday Post
Justin Hartley is showing his love for Sofia Pernas.
The This Is Us actor took to Instagram to celebrate his wife's 32nd birthday with a sweet post on Saturday. Hartley, 44, shared a slideshow of photos of the birthday girl and of them together.
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful Sofia! This amazing woman makes me laugh out loud every single day," he wrote. "Here’s to taking down oysters all over the world! I love you very much!"
Pernas replied to Hartley's post, writing, "Can’t wait. I love you! 💕."
Hartley's co-stars Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz, as well as the actor's daughter, Isabella, also wished Pernas a happy birthday. "Yay! Happy birthday ! @sofiapernas," Hartley's daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Lindsay Hartley, wrote.
News broke in May that Hartley and Pernas became husband and wife. A source told ET at the time, "Justin and Sofia have only been married for a short period of time and their ceremony was private. The couple had an instant chemistry and early on discussed marriage."
Marriage rumors began after they were both wearing what appeared to be matching wedding rings at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The outing marked their first red carpet together as a couple.
Their nuptials also came just four months after the actor finalized his divorce from Chrishell Stause. Hartley filed for divorce from the Dancing With the Stars alum in November 2019 after two years of marriage. "Once Justin’s divorce was finalized in February it made the next step of marrying Sofia more of a reality," the source added.
For more on Hartley and Pernas' relationship, watch below.
