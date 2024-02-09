Justin Hartley is particularly fond of his latest co-star -- his real-life wife! ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner spoke to the 47-year-old actor in Las Vegas on Friday, and he teased Sofia Pernas' involvement in his new series, Tracker.

Hartley, who stars as Colter, a survivalist who helps track people down, said that Pernas plays a woman who "comes up from his past" on the show.

"She's a love interest from his past," he told ET. "They worked together as well and she's got a similar set of skills and a similar lifestyle, although hers is more tech."

As for why things didn't work out between the characters the first time around, Hartley said, "She did him dirty in the past, so they separated."

Working with Pernas, whom he wed in 2021, had some advantages, as Hartley joked of PDA scenes, "I just built a few in the weren't in the script."

That kind of love is something Hartley is delighted to have found in real life, telling ET, "It's wonderful, and it's freeing, and it's just a great place to be."

Hartley is in Las Vegas to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Travis Kelce, a tight end on the former team, knows something about love too, as his romance with Taylor Swift has been highly-publicized.

"They look like two people that are in love. I don't know anything about it other than that, so I'm happy for them. I'm happy for anybody who finds love," Hartley said. "I think it's just the most wonderful thing, finding somebody that you can share this life with, and walk through life with, and share experiences with, and hopefully grow old together and tell stories. I just think there's nothing better than that."

Whether or not Kelce and the Chiefs come out victorious, Hartley hopes that, after the big game, viewers will keep the TV on to watch his new show.

"I'm excited about it. It's been a long time coming. Ken Olin and I built this show from the group up years ago, before This Is Us even finished filming our final season. We've been at this for years, through a pandemic, and a strike, and on and on. [Now it's] just a couple days away. This is pretty exciting," he told ET of Tracker. "... We poured our hearts and souls into this thing and started working on this what seems likes forever [ago]. It's a labor of love for sure... I'm really proud of it and just happy to finally get a chance for people to see it."

Tracker debuts Sunday on CBS immediately after the Super Bowl.

