Love under the Tuscan sun! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are living their best lives on an Italian vacation.

The cute couple were spotted packing on the PDA as they enjoyed themselves on an idyllic getaway to the vacation destination, where they also enjoyed some time on the beach.

After frolicking in the ocean, the pair shared an intimate moment together on the shore, as a shirtless Timberlake locked lips with his leopard print bikini-clad wife as they both dried off with striped towels.

The duo have been spending quite of bit of their summer in Italy this year, after having previously enjoyed a PDA-filled outing back in July.

The "Rock Your Body" singer and Candy actress were seen in late July living it up on the Mediterranean Sea near one of Italy's most picturesque islands, Sardinia. The happy couple was spotted hanging out on a yacht soaking up some rays while chopping it up.

Back on land, the couple -- who share sons, Silas, 7, and Phineas, 1 -- took refuge from the sun by throwing on a couple of hats and relaxing under an umbrella. They also shared a kiss while he gently held her face.

Check out the video below for more on the idyllic couple.

