Justin Timberlake knows he's a lucky man when it comes to his marriage to Jessica Biel.

The 42-year-old singer had a bit of fun in response to a comment he received on social media, in which the user declared, "I don't know who you are but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel. Congrats!" For good measure, the comment concluded with a starry-eye and thumbs-up emojis.

"From now on I'm only going by 'Jessica Biel's Boyfriend,'" Timberlake captioned a silly TikTok video, in which he stares at the camera and mutters "Yeah" repeatedly in response to the comment.

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in October 2012 after about five years of dating. Together they share two sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2. The couple recently revealed that they renewed their vows in honor of their 10th anniversary.

Earlier this year, Timberlake paid loving tribute to his wife in a sweet post for her 41st birthday.

"Let me tell y’all about this human… she is the most badass, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for," he captioned the post. "And today is her bday! I’m so glad you were born, my love. And, I’m so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me. Aging like a FINE🍷!!!! I love you to the moon and back."

Last May, Biel opened up about the couple's love story at the premiere of her Hulu true crime series, Candy.

"Well, I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," she told ET. "You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together."

She continued, "It's not always easy, as we all know, but those touchpoint moments make all the hard times palatable."

