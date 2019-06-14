Justin Timberlake Praises Jessica Biel Amid Vaccine Controversy

Justin Timberlake is standing by his wife, Jessica Biel.

Biel has been under fire since joining environmental activist and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. earlier this week at the California State House in Sacramento to speak out against a proposed bill that would limit medical exemptions from vaccinations without approval from a state public health officer. Although Biel later clarified that she wasn't anti-vaccines, the 37-year-old actress has been the subject of intense criticism online.

On Thursday night, 38-year-old Timberlake was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and ET can confirm that during his speech, he thanked Biel.

"To my wife, who is here tonight and who has given me the greatest gift of love," Timberlake said, according to Us Weekly, who was first to report. "Our son is four now, and he's dope too! I've written so many songs because of that that I'm so proud of and I just … I'm extremely humbled. I hope that I can represent this award for all of you."

On Thursday morning, Biel took to Instagram to explain why she was speaking out against Senate Bill 276.

"I am not against vaccinations -- I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians," she wrote alongside a picture of herself in front of the California State House. "My concern with #SB276 is solely regarding medical exemptions. My dearest friends have a child with a medical condition that warrants an exemption from vaccinations, and should this bill pass, it would greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child in this state. That’s why I spoke to legislators and argued against this bill. Not because I don’t believe in vaccinations, but because I believe in giving doctors and the families they treat the ability to decide what’s best for their patients and the ability to provide that treatment."

Last October, Timberlake revealed his and Biel's personal love story in his book, Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me.

