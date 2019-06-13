Jessica Biel is clarifying her stance on vaccinations.

On Tuesday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental activist and vaccine skeptic, took to Instagram to reveal that he and the 37-year-old actress teamed up to speak out against a proposed California bill that would limit medical exemptions from vaccinations without approval from a state public health officer.

"Please say thank you to the courageous @jessicabiel for a busy and productive day at the California State House," Kennedy wrote alongside pics of him and Biel speaking to people and participating in meetings.

Following Kennedy's post, speculation surrounding Biel's vaccine stance quickly circulated. But, on Wednesday morning, the actress took to Instagram to clarify her beliefs.

"This week I went to Sacramento to talk to legislators in California about a proposed bill," Biel wrote alongside a photo of her standing outside in an off-white outfit. "I am not against vaccinations -- I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians."

Biel -- who has a 4-year-old son, Silas, with husband Justin Timberlake -- went on to write that her concern with the bill "is solely regarding medical exemptions" for vaccinations.

"My dearest friends have a child with a medical condition that warrants an exemption from vaccinations, and should this bill pass, it would greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child in this state," she wrote. "That’s why I spoke to legislators and argued against this bill. Not because I don’t believe in vaccinations, but because I believe in giving doctors and the families they treat the ability to decide what’s best for their patients and the ability to provide that treatment."

"I encourage everyone to read more on this issue and to learn about the intricacies of #SB277," she added. "Thank you to everyone who met with me this week to engage in this important discussion!"

Likewise, in a phone call with The Daily Beaston Wednesday, Kennedy declined to align both himself and Biel with the controversial anti-vaxx movement.

"I would say that she was for safe vaccines and for medical freedom," Kennedy told the outlet, before reiterating the pair's issues with the proposed bill.

"The biggest problem with the bill, which is something I think Jessica is concerned with, is that a doctor who has made a determination -- if he has found children in this state whose doctors have determined that they’re too fragile to receive vaccinations -- this bill would overrule the doctors and force them to be vaccinated anyways," Kennedy said.

"She was a very effective advocate," Kennedy added of Biel. "She was very strong and very knowledgeable. Extremely well-informed. An extremely effective advocate. She knows what she’s talking about… She’s upset about this issue because of its particular cruelty. She has friends who have been vaccine-injured who would be forced to leave the state."

