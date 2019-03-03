Justin Timberlake showering his lady love with adoration is the best birthday gift a person could ask for.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slideshow of heartwarming snapshots of himself and his beautiful wife, Jessica Biel, in celebration of the actress' 37th birthday.

"My partner in this thang called life... you are the most wonderful human I have ever met," Timberlake, 38, captioned the selection of adorably romantic pics. "You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can’t wait to spend so many more years doing the same... but, new."

"Happy Birthday, you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!!" Timberlake added. "Love, Your Huz."

The series of swoon-worthy snaps included a sweet, simple selfie showing Biel gently pecking her hubby on the cheek, the dynamic duo posed romantically in front of a rustic fireplace while decked out in plaid pajamas, and a black-and-white car selfie Biel snapped of Timberlake as he drove them around town.

One of the pics also appeared to be from Timberlake's Saturday Night Live dressing room from 2013, when the singer served as the show's host and starred as the Roman emperor Caligula in one of the sketches. In the pic, Timberlake is in full ancient garb as Biel jokingly gropes his Roman loincloth.

The cute post comes just over a month after Timberlake celebrated his own special day, on Jan. 31, when the pair -- who share an adorable 3-year-old son, Silas, -- hit the town in New York City -- and Biel fell asleep in the car before the festivities even began! Timberlake hilariously shared a video of his sleeping wife to Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

Check out the clip below to see the singer's super cute b-day video.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Timberlake Celebrates His Birthday With John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

Jessica Biel Shares Goofy Underwater Throwback Pic for Justin Timberlake's Birthday

Jessica Biel and Jimmy Fallon Both Know Justin Timberlake’s ‘Safe Word’ in Funny ‘Best Friends Challenge'

Related Gallery