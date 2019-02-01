Justin Timberlake may have been working on his birthday, but that doesn't mean he didn't get in some time with his friends too!

The "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a slideshow of pics from his birthday celebration after taking the stage at New York City's Madison Square Garden on his Man of the Woods Tour. Timberlake, who turned 38 on Thursday, was surrounded by famous faces like John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, Trevor Noah, Anthony Mackie and Questlove.

"Last night. Thank you guys 🙏," Timberlake captioned his post, which also included snaps from his party at The Grill.

This time last year, Timberlake was gearing up to perform the Super Bowl halftime show. This year, Maroon 5 will be performing at the big game, alongside Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Only ET sat down with Maroon 5's Adam Levine for his only pre-Super Bowl performance, where he opened up about what fans can expect come game day -- and discussed his decision to accept the gig, despite controversy surrounding how the NFL has handled Colin Kaepernick and other players kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

"No one thought about it more than I did," he said. "No one put more thought and love into this than I did. ... I spoke to many people, most importantly though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Adam Levine Breaks Silence on Decision to Play Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jessica Biel Shares Goofy Underwater Throwback Pic for Justin Timberlake's Birthday

Justin Timberlake Shares Funny Video of Jessica Biel Sleeping on His Birthday Date Night

Related Gallery