Happy International Women's Day! Stars like Justin Timberlake, Sam Asghari, Brian Austin Green and more are celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women -- by honoring the special ladies in their lives.

This year's International Women's Day embraces the theme of #ChooseToChallenge, which encourages everyone to call out gender bias and inequality to seek out and celebrate women's achievements. In a touching post on Instagram, Timberlake paid tribute to his mom, Lynn Bomar Harless, and his wife, Jessica Biel.

"These women right here... we are not worthy 🙌🏻," Timberlake wrote. "Celebrating your strength, your love, your patience, your support, and your wisdom. Thankful that my sons have such badass women to look up to ❤️ #IWD2021."

Asghari gave a shout-out to his mom and three sisters, before sharing a special message to his "lioness," Britney Spears.

"Happy International Women's Day to my Lioness," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Thank you for showing me that true strength and bravery comes from a woman."

"Plus we look like two badasses here," he added.

Vasquez-Max Lopes-Brewer / BACKGRID

Green spread the love, sharing a pic with his current girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, as well as exes Tiffani Theissen, Vanessa Marcil and Megan Fox.

Instagram

Instagram Story

Instagram

Instagram

See more posts below.

For the latest content celebrating fierce women, visit our Women's History Month page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Joins Zoom Trend to Reconnect With Women of London’s Hubb Community Kitchen This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Mindy Kaling Share Their Amazon Picks for IWD

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stun in New Family Photo

Victoria & David Beckham's Daughter Harper All Grown Up in New Video

Related Gallery