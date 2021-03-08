Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling and Diane von Furstenberg are celebrating International Women's Day by sharing their favorite products on Amazon from brands owned by women.

The fashion designer is joined by the actresses on a livestream on Amazon Live on Monday, speaking about their books, women's empowerment and their top picks of products by women, which you can shop directly on Amazon.

Priyanka recently released her memoir, Unfinished. The star spoke with ET about her book and the adversities she overcame as a woman in Hollywood.

"Girls, we're told that you don't want to attract the wrong kind of attention. You don't want to be hard to work with. You've got to smile and [act like] everything's all right. I did that for a really long time, because I was insecure," Priyanka told ET. "… As much as we can, we should try and walk towards what is right for your heart, and what is right for your soul. It's OK to be insecure through it."

Diane and Mindy shared their favorite products from women-owned businesses, including Bolden skincare, Lillie's of Charleston hot sauce and Three by Three sketchpad.

Shop the picks below.

Unfinished: A Memoir by Priyanka Chopra Jonas Amazon Unfinished: A Memoir by Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra Jonas tells the story of her life, accomplishments and adversities in this moving memoir. $17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $28) Buy Now

Bolden Skin Clarifying Cleanser Amazon Bolden Skin Clarifying Cleanser Formulated for women of color, Bolden offers clean, paraben and sulfate-free skincare products like this clarifying cleanser. $17 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Lillie's of Charleston Low Country Loco Hot Sauce Amazon Lillie's of Charleston Low Country Loco Hot Sauce A flavorful hot sauce made from a delicious family recipe by Lillie's of Charleston. $10 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Three By Three Seattle Jotblock Chunky Sketchpad Amazon Three By Three Seattle Jotblock Chunky Sketchpad This Three By Three sketchpad comes with 12 colored pencils and 380 sheets of paper. Perfect for sketching, doodling and taking notes. $18 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Easy Peasie Vegetable Powder Blends Trio Amazon Easy Peasie Vegetable Powder Blends Trio Just sprinkle Easy Peasie Vegetable Powder Blends to sneak in a little veggie nutrition on your picky eaters' plates. $29 AT AMAZON Buy Now

