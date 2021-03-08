Shopping

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling and DVF Share Their Amazon Picks for International Women's Day

By ETonline Staff
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling and Diane von Furstenberg are celebrating International Women's Day by sharing their favorite products on Amazon from brands owned by women

The fashion designer is joined by the actresses on a livestream on Amazon Live on Monday, speaking about their books, women's empowerment and their top picks of products by women, which you can shop directly on Amazon. 

Priyanka recently released her memoir, Unfinished. The star spoke with ET about her book and the adversities she overcame as a woman in Hollywood.

"Girls, we're told that you don't want to attract the wrong kind of attention. You don't want to be hard to work with. You've got to smile and [act like] everything's all right. I did that for a really long time, because I was insecure," Priyanka told ET. "… As much as we can, we should try and walk towards what is right for your heart, and what is right for your soul. It's OK to be insecure through it."

Diane and Mindy shared their favorite products from women-owned businesses, including Bolden skincare, Lillie's of Charleston hot sauce and Three by Three sketchpad. 

Shop the picks below. 

Own It: The Secret to Life (Signed Edition) by Diane von Furstenberg
Own It: The Secret to Life (Signed Edition) by Diane von Furstenberg
Amazon
Own It: The Secret to Life (Signed Edition) by Diane von Furstenberg
Shop Diane von Furstenberg's new book, Own It: The Secret to Life. It's an A-Z guide for personal growth, filled with inspirational words from the iconic fashion designer. 
$15 AT AMAZON
Unfinished: A Memoir by Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Unfinished: A Memoir by Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Amazon
Unfinished: A Memoir by Priyanka Chopra Jonas
 Priyanka Chopra Jonas tells the story of her life, accomplishments and adversities in this moving memoir. 
$17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $28)
Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes) by Mindy Kaling
Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes) by Mindy Kaling
Amazon
Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes) by Mindy Kaling
Amazon Original Stories presents Mindy Kaling's collection of six short Kindle books with audio narration. 
FREE FOR PRIME MEMBERS
Bolden Skin Clarifying Cleanser
Bolden Skin Clarifying Cleanser
Amazon
Bolden Skin Clarifying Cleanser
Formulated for women of color, Bolden offers clean, paraben and sulfate-free skincare products like this clarifying cleanser. 
$17 AT AMAZON
Lillie's of Charleston Low Country Loco Hot Sauce
Lillie's of Charleston Low Country Loco Hot Sauce
Amazon
Lillie's of Charleston Low Country Loco Hot Sauce
A flavorful hot sauce made from a delicious family recipe by Lillie's of Charleston. 
$10 AT AMAZON
Three By Three Seattle Jotblock Chunky Sketchpad
Three By Three Seattle Jotblock Chunky Sketchpad
Amazon
Three By Three Seattle Jotblock Chunky Sketchpad
This Three By Three sketchpad comes with 12 colored pencils and 380 sheets of paper. Perfect for sketching, doodling and taking notes. 
$18 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Easy Peasie Vegetable Powder Blends Trio
Easy Peasie Vegetable Powder Blends for Toddlers, Kids, and Picky Eaters
Amazon
Easy Peasie Vegetable Powder Blends Trio
Just sprinkle Easy Peasie Vegetable Powder Blends to sneak in a little veggie nutrition on your picky eaters' plates.
$29 AT AMAZON

