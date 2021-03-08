Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling and DVF Share Their Amazon Picks for International Women's Day
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling and Diane von Furstenberg are celebrating International Women's Day by sharing their favorite products on Amazon from brands owned by women.
The fashion designer is joined by the actresses on a livestream on Amazon Live on Monday, speaking about their books, women's empowerment and their top picks of products by women, which you can shop directly on Amazon.
Priyanka recently released her memoir, Unfinished. The star spoke with ET about her book and the adversities she overcame as a woman in Hollywood.
"Girls, we're told that you don't want to attract the wrong kind of attention. You don't want to be hard to work with. You've got to smile and [act like] everything's all right. I did that for a really long time, because I was insecure," Priyanka told ET. "… As much as we can, we should try and walk towards what is right for your heart, and what is right for your soul. It's OK to be insecure through it."
Diane and Mindy shared their favorite products from women-owned businesses, including Bolden skincare, Lillie's of Charleston hot sauce and Three by Three sketchpad.
Shop the picks below.
