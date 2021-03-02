Brands Founded By Women to Shop for Women's History Month and Beyond

March is Women's History Month -- a time to celebrate and reflect on the history-making accomplishments and contributions women have made.

One of the biggest ways to support women is by supporting their businesses. There are a ton of amazing fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle companies out there that have been created and built by women, and ET Style is sharing a few of our favorites to add to your list of go-to brands -- and we'll continue to add more.

From brands you already know and love to ones to discover for the first time, choose from these awesome women-founded lines for your shopping needs.

Fashion

Cuyana Classic Structured Leather Tote Cuyana Cuyana Classic Structured Leather Tote Cuyana bags are a favorite among celebs such as Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba. The fashion brand, co-founded by Karla Gallardo and Shilpa Shah, delivers modern, classic, intentional designs crafted from the highest-quality materials. $195 AT CUYANA Buy Now

Gorjana Parker Bracelet Gorjana Gorjana Parker Bracelet Co-founded by Gorjana Griffin, the jewelry brand offers effortlessly chic, California-inspired baubles that don't break the bank. $60 AT GORJANA Buy Now

Yam Posy Choker Sense of Shelf Yam Posy Choker Created by Madeline Ritaccio, Sense of Shelf is an online shop that carries eco-friendly, ethical fashion brands, and majority of them are founded by women. $52 AT SENSE OF SHELF Buy Now

Phenomenal Woman T-Shirt Phenomenal Phenomenal Woman T-Shirt Phenomenal, founded by Meena Harris, is an empowering lifestyle brand that brings awareness to causes and underrepresented communities. Their signature "Phenomenal" tees are all about embracing and being proud of who you are. $35 AT PHENOMENAL Buy Now

Health and Beauty

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo Sephora Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo Nancy Twine created Briogeo, inspired by her grandmother's homemade beauty recipes. Briogeo offers high-performance haircare products made from natural ingredients. The charcoal and coconut oil scalp scrub shampoo is a must-try! $42 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ Sephora Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ Thanks to Supergoop!, founded by Holly Thaggard, wearing sunscreen is more enjoyable with the brand's expansive range of SPF skincare and makeup. $34 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Oil Nordstrom Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Oil Lulu Cordero created Bomba Curls as a haircare line that celebrates curls! Inspired by Dominican beauty secrets passed down generations, Bomba Curls products are made with premium, organic ingredients to boost hair growth and enhance the beautiful look of curls. $22 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Pat McGrath Labs Divine Rose Luxe Quad: Eternal Eden Pat McGrath Labs Pat McGrath Labs Divine Rose Luxe Quad: Eternal Eden Makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath's eponymous makeup line is everything you'd expect from the legend -- beautiful, artistic products you'll instantly obsess over. $58 AT PAT MCGRATH LABS Buy Now

Glossier Boy Brow Glossier Glossier Boy Brow Founded by Emily Weiss, Glossier is all about complementing your natural beauty with easy-to-use, effortless makeup and skincare. $16 AT GLOSSIER Buy Now

Home

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe Parachute Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe Parachute is known for their minimalist bedding, robes and other home goods. The company was founded by Ariel Kaye in 2014. $99 AT PARACHUTE Buy Now

Otherland Sun Suede Scented Candle Nordstrom Otherland Sun Suede Scented Candle Former art buyer Abigail Cook Stone launched Otherland to offer candles that combine art, design and fragrance without the hefty price tag. $36 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Lifestyle

Stasher 100% Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag Amazon Stasher 100% Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag With experience in designing and developing silicone textiles, founder Kat Nouri provides a sustainable alternative to single-use plastics with Stasher's patented, self-sealing platinum silicone bags. $17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 17 Fl Oz Amazon S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 17 Fl Oz S'well stainless bottles are some of the most recognizable in the reusable bottle market. S'well, known for their triple-insulated design, was started by Sarah Kauss in 2010. $24 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Away The Carry-On Away Away The Carry-On The popular luggage company was co-founded by Jen Rubio and Stephanie Korey. The direct-to-consumer brand is known for their stylish premium suitcases and other travel accessories without the retailer mark-up. The latest collection features two-tone designs. $225 AT AWAY Buy Now

SKINNYDIPPED Dark Chocolate Cocoa Covered Almonds, Pack of 24 Amazon SKINNYDIPPED Dark Chocolate Cocoa Covered Almonds, Pack of 24 Founded by mother and daughter Val and Breezy Griffith, SKINNYDIPPED has almond, peanut and cashew snacks that are healthy and delicious. $25 AT AMAZON Buy Now

