Brands Founded By Women to Shop for Women's History Month and Beyond

By ETonline Staff
Away, Sephora, Parachute, Cuyana, Gorjana

March is Women's History Month -- a time to celebrate and reflect on the history-making accomplishments and contributions women have made. 

One of the biggest ways to support women is by supporting their businesses. There are a ton of amazing fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle companies out there that have been created and built by women, and ET Style is sharing a few of our favorites to add to your list of go-to brands -- and we'll continue to add more. 

From brands you already know and love to ones to discover for the first time, choose from these awesome women-founded lines for your shopping needs. 

Fashion

Cuyana Classic Structured Leather Tote
Cuyana Classic Structured Leather Tote
Cuyana
Cuyana Classic Structured Leather Tote
Cuyana bags are a favorite among celebs such as Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba. The fashion brand, co-founded by Karla Gallardo and Shilpa Shah, delivers modern, classic, intentional designs crafted from the highest-quality materials.
$195 AT CUYANA
Gorjana Parker Bracelet
Gorjana Parker Bracelet
Gorjana
Gorjana Parker Bracelet
Co-founded by Gorjana Griffin, the jewelry brand offers effortlessly chic, California-inspired baubles that don't break the bank. 
$60 AT GORJANA
Yam Posy Choker
Yam Posy Choker
Sense of Shelf
Yam Posy Choker
Created by Madeline Ritaccio, Sense of Shelf is an online shop that carries eco-friendly, ethical fashion brands, and majority of them are founded by women. 
$52 AT SENSE OF SHELF
Phenomenal Woman T-Shirt
Phenomenal Woman T-Shirt
Phenomenal
Phenomenal Woman T-Shirt
Phenomenal, founded by Meena Harris, is an empowering lifestyle brand that brings awareness to causes and underrepresented communities. Their signature "Phenomenal" tees are all about embracing and being proud of who you are. 
$35 AT PHENOMENAL

Health and Beauty

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo
Sephora
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo
Nancy Twine created Briogeo, inspired by her grandmother's homemade beauty recipes. Briogeo offers high-performance haircare products made from natural ingredients. The charcoal and coconut oil scalp scrub shampoo is a must-try! 
$42 AT SEPHORA
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++
Sephora
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++
Thanks to Supergoop!, founded by Holly Thaggard, wearing sunscreen is more enjoyable with the brand's expansive range of SPF skincare and makeup.
$34 AT SEPHORA
Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Oil
Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Oil
Nordstrom
Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Oil
Lulu Cordero created Bomba Curls as a haircare line that celebrates curls! Inspired by Dominican beauty secrets passed down generations, Bomba Curls products are made with premium, organic ingredients to boost hair growth and enhance the beautiful look of curls. 
$22 AT NORDSTROM
Pat McGrath Labs Divine Rose Luxe Quad: Eternal Eden
Pat McGrath Labs Divine Rose Luxe Quad - Eternal Eden
Pat McGrath Labs
Pat McGrath Labs Divine Rose Luxe Quad: Eternal Eden
Makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath's eponymous makeup line is everything you'd expect from the legend -- beautiful, artistic products you'll instantly obsess over. 
$58 AT PAT MCGRATH LABS
Glossier Boy Brow
Glossier Boy Brow
Glossier
Glossier Boy Brow
Founded by Emily Weiss, Glossier is all about complementing your natural beauty with easy-to-use, effortless makeup and skincare. 
$16 AT GLOSSIER

Home

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe
Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe
Parachute
Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe
Parachute is known for their minimalist bedding, robes and other home goods. The company was founded by Ariel Kaye in 2014. 
$99 AT PARACHUTE
Otherland Sun Suede Scented Candle
Otherland Sun Suede Scented Candle
Nordstrom
Otherland Sun Suede Scented Candle
Former art buyer Abigail Cook Stone launched Otherland to offer candles that combine art, design and fragrance without the hefty price tag. 
$36 AT NORDSTROM

Lifestyle

Stasher 100% Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag
Stasher 100% Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag
Amazon
Stasher 100% Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag
With experience in designing and developing silicone textiles, founder Kat Nouri provides a sustainable alternative to single-use plastics with Stasher's patented, self-sealing platinum silicone bags. 
$17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 17 Fl Oz
S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Amazon
S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 17 Fl Oz
S'well stainless bottles are some of the most recognizable in the reusable bottle market. S'well, known for their triple-insulated design, was started by Sarah Kauss in 2010. 
$24 AT AMAZON
Away The Carry-On
Away The Carry-On
Away
Away The Carry-On
The popular luggage company was co-founded by Jen Rubio and Stephanie Korey. The direct-to-consumer brand is known for their stylish premium suitcases and other travel accessories without the retailer mark-up. The latest collection features two-tone designs. 
$225 AT AWAY
SKINNYDIPPED Dark Chocolate Cocoa Covered Almonds, Pack of 24
SKINNYDIPPED Dark Chocolate Cocoa Covered Almonds, Pack of 24
Amazon
SKINNYDIPPED Dark Chocolate Cocoa Covered Almonds, Pack of 24
Founded by mother and daughter Val and Breezy Griffith, SKINNYDIPPED has almond, peanut and cashew snacks that are healthy and delicious. 
$25 AT AMAZON

