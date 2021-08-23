Fashion

Shop the Looks From Kacey Musgraves' 'Star-Crossed' Album Film Trailer

By ETonline Staff
Kacey Musgraves is serving stunning fashion moments in the trailer for her upcoming album film, Star-Crossed. The country music star dropped the single of the same name from her forthcoming fifth studio album, which will be released on Sept. 10, along with the accompanying Bardia Zeinali-directed film that'll be available to stream on Paramount+

Musgraves shared the film's two-minute trailer, which gives a sneak peek into a modern tragedy told in three parts. The costumes are dreamy, kitschy and bold with no shortage of sparkle, color and drama. Standouts include a wedding dress look paired with rhinestone-covered brows, a chrome armor and a '90s-inspired metallic mini skirt and cropped sweater 'fit for the mall. 

Star-Crossed is the follow-up to Musgraves' GRAMMY Award-winning album, Golden Hour. The upcoming heartbreak album is seemingly inspired by her breakup from Ruston Kelly. The two musicians filed for divorce after nearly four years of marriage in 2020. 

The "Rainbow" singer celebrated her 33rd birthday this month. Her new love, Cole Schafer, shared a sweet birthday message on Instagram. 

In anticipation for Star-Crossed, ET Style has gathered similar fashion items inspired by the music video film's trailer. Shop our picks below to channel Musgraves' style. 

Wedding Dress and Rhinestone Brows

kacey musgraves star-crossed wedding dress
Interscope Films

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS Edition Embroidered Organza Mini Dress with Puff Sleeves in White
ASOS Edition Embroidered Organza Mini Dress with Puff Sleeves in White
ASOS
ASOS Edition Embroidered Organza Mini Dress with Puff Sleeves in White
$171 AT ASOS
TecUnite 2000 Pieces Flat Back Gems Round Crystal Rhinestones
TecUnite 2000 Pieces Flat Back Gems Round Crystal Rhinestones
Amazon
TecUnite 2000 Pieces Flat Back Gems Round Crystal Rhinestones
$7 AT AMAZON

'90s Matching Set 

kacey musgraves star-crossed
Interscope Films

GET THE LOOK:

Missguided Petite Blue Roll Neck Cropped Sweater
Missguided Petite Blue Roll Neck Cropped Sweater
Missguided
Missguided Petite Blue Roll Neck Cropped Sweater
$40 AT MISSGUIDED
Pinko Metallic Snakeskin Effect Skirt
Pinko Metallic Snakeskin Effect Skirt
Farfetch
Pinko Metallic Snakeskin Effect Skirt
$268 AT FARFETCH (REGULARLY $383)
Sparkle Acrylic Clips
Sparkle Acrylic Clips
Amazon
Sparkle Acrylic Clips
$7 AT AMAZON

Floral Dress and Headband

kacey musgraves star-crossed
Interscope Films

GET THE LOOK:

Pigeon Lady Creations Velvet Fabric Padded Headband
Pigeon Lady Creations Velvet Fabric Padded Headband
Etsy
Pigeon Lady Creations Velvet Fabric Padded Headband
$8 AT ETSY
Free People Bonnie Floral Print Minidress
Free People Bonnie Floral Print Minidress
Nordstrom
Free People Bonnie Floral Print Minidress
$128 AT NORDSTROM

Preppy Skirt Suit

kacey musgraves star-crossed skirt suit
Interscope Films

GET THE LOOK:

Devon Windsor Lila Jacket & Piper Skirt
Devon Windsor Lila Jacket & Piper Skirt
Revolve
Devon Windsor Lila Jacket & Piper Skirt
JACKET: $118 AT REVOLVE (REG. $168)
Zenni Premium Cat-Eye Sunglasses 113833
Zenni Premium Cat-Eye Sunglasses 113833
Zenni
Zenni Premium Cat-Eye Sunglasses 113833
$40 AT ZENNI

