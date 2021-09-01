Shopping

Allbirds Now Has Activewear -- Shop Sustainable Shorts, Leggings and More

By ETonline Staff
Just before filing for IPO (initial public offering), Allbirds added another category to its sustainable fashion lineup -- activewear! The eco-friendly brand is best known for its ultra-comfortable sneakers made from natural materials like the wool sneaker it's known for and the Tree Runner shoe style made with eucalyptus tree fiber. Now, Allbirds has a new line of activewear called the Natural Run Collection

The freshly launched line from the company features athletic clothing options crafted with sustainable materials and designed for comfort for women and men, including leggings, shorts, tees and tanks. Allbirds focuses on the use of natural and renewable materials and as little synthetic materials as possible, using wool and recycled polyester, lyocell along with recycled plastic bottles to make laces to reduce environmental impact.

The pieces also combine style and function so that the activewear is breathable, moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating. 

Shop the entire Allbirds sustainable activewear collection below. 

Allbirds Women's Natural Run Short
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Short
These relaxed-fit shorts have front and back pockets. 
$68
Allbirds Women's Natural Legging
Allbirds Women's Natural Legging
These leggings have a soft, mid-weight feel, and they're moisture-wicking and squat-proof. 
$98
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Form Tank
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Form Tank
If you prefer your workout tops to be fitted, opt for this bodycon tank with built-in shelf bra. 
$68
Allbirds Men's Natural Run Tee
Allbirds Men's Natural Run Tee
Whether you're running, walking or training, this lightweight, breathable tee will keep you cool and dry. 
$58
Allbirds Women's Natural Bike Short
Allbirds Women's Natural Bike Short
Bike shorts are an activewear staple these days. This pair has a mid-rise waist and a mid-thigh length. 
$68
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Tank
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Tank
This tank has a relaxed fit, so you won't feel constricted during the workout. 
$48
Allbirds Men's Natural Run Short
Allbirds Men's Natural Run Short
A lightweight running short with a touch of stretch. 
$68

