The Best Calculators, Pencils and Other Class Essentials to Shop Now

While you're busy enjoying summer days, it's easy to forget that the new school year is just around the corner.

As you soak up hot summer days, know it's honestly never too early to start back-to-school shopping, especially when the true goal is to get the most bang for your buck. Transitioning into school mode with a fresh set of school supplies helps kick off the year right. If you've got the backpack and back-to-school outfit locked down, now it's time to get the classroom essentials.

Classroom essentials are the items you'll have to whip out mid-lecture. It could be a new pencil case to keep those writing utensils, colored pencils and art supplies organized, a new calculator to ace your math homework or a charger to make sure your electronics have plenty of juice. We've rounded up the items you'll need to make your time in the classroom easier.

Check out our top back-to-school classroom essentials for the 2023-2024 school year below.

The Best Calculators for 2023

The Best Pencil Cases for 2023

Spacemate Heavy Duty Canvas Pencil Case Amazon Spacemate Heavy Duty Canvas Pencil Case Keep all your school essentials organized with this stylish pencil bag that you can easily slide into your backpack. The case has a variety of pockets and zippers inside for streamlined storage and comes in multiple fun colors. $27 $14 Shop Now

Homecube Pen Case Amazon Homecube Pen Case The inner flap pocket can hold cards, sticky notes or chargers, while the mesh pocket can keep USB cables or earbuds in place. $8 Shop Now

Qianshan Pencil Case Holder Amazon Qianshan Pencil Case Holder Store just over 200 colored pencils or more than 100 gel pens in this case with elastic slots to keep you organized. $29 $26 WITH COUPON Shop Now

The Best Chargers for 2023

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Amazon Apple MagSafe Battery Pack With long school days ahead, make on-the-go charging easy using the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This product attaches to your phone for an easy way to up your battery percentage. $99 $94 Shop Now

Mophie Powerstation Mini Amazon Mophie Powerstation Mini There’s nothing worse than running out of juice on your phone or tablet before the end of the day. The Mophie Powerstation external battery holds enough charge to give your device another 18 hours of life. $39 Shop Now

