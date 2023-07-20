Home

Back to School 2023: The Best Calculators, Pencils and Other Class Essentials to Shop Now

By Rebecca Rovenstine
The Best Calculators, Pencils and Other Class Essentials to Shop Now
While you're busy enjoying summer days, it's easy to forget that the new school year is just around the corner.

As you soak up hot summer days, know it's honestly never too early to start back-to-school shopping, especially when the true goal is to get the most bang for your buck. Transitioning into school mode with a fresh set of school supplies helps kick off the year right. If you've got the backpack and back-to-school outfit locked down, now it's time to get the classroom essentials. 

Classroom essentials are the items you'll have to whip out mid-lecture. It could be a new pencil case to keep those writing utensils, colored pencils and art supplies organized, a new calculator to ace your math homework or a charger to make sure your electronics have plenty of juice. We've rounded up the items you'll need to make your time in the classroom easier.

Check out our top back-to-school classroom essentials for the 2023-2024 school year below.

The Best Calculators for 2023

Casio fx-55 PLUS Elementary/Middle School Fraction Calculator
Casio fx-55 PLUS Elementary/Middle School Fraction Calculator
Amazon
Casio fx-55 PLUS Elementary/Middle School Fraction Calculator

If you're looking for a calculator for an elementary or middle school student, this will do the job.

$23$18
Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator
Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator
Amazon
Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator

Our calculations tell us that this scientific calculator is a must-have for the school year ahead.

$26$18
Texas Instruments Mint TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator
Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator, Mint
Walmart
Texas Instruments Mint TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator

Who knew calculating equations could be so stylish?

$140
Texas Instruments TI-30XS MultiView Scientific Calculator
Texas Instruments TI-30XS MultiView Scientific Calculator
Walmart
Texas Instruments TI-30XS MultiView Scientific Calculator

Math homework just got a whole lot more fun thanks to this simple scientific calculator.

$20$15
Texas Instruments Nspire CX II Graphing Calculator
Texas Instruments Nspire CX II Graphing Calculator
Walmart
Texas Instruments Nspire CX II Graphing Calculator

Get into graphing with this advanced calculator from Texas Instruments.

$142
Texas Instruments TI-83 Plus Graphing Calculator
Texas Instruments TI-83 Plus Graphing Calculator
Walmart
Texas Instruments TI-83 Plus Graphing Calculator

Make your school year easier with this Texas Instruments graphing calculator.

$104$89
Texas Instruments TI-nspire CX II CAS Graphing Calculator
Texas Instruments TI-nspire CX II CAS Graphing Calculator
Walmart
Texas Instruments TI-nspire CX II CAS Graphing Calculator

Make mathematics fun with this advanced graphing calculator.

$144

The Best Pencil Cases for 2023

Spacemate Heavy Duty Canvas Pencil Case
Spacemate Heavy Duty Canvas Pencil Case
Amazon
Spacemate Heavy Duty Canvas Pencil Case

Keep all your school essentials organized with this stylish pencil bag that you can easily slide into your backpack. The case has a variety of pockets and zippers inside for streamlined storage and comes in multiple fun colors. 

$27$14
It's Academic EVA Zipper Pencil Pouch Avocado
It's Academic EVA Zipper Pencil Pouch Avocado
Target
It's Academic EVA Zipper Pencil Pouch Avocado

You don't even need to like avocados to enjoy this adorable avocado-shaped pencil case.

$13
Easthill Big Capacity Pencil and Pen Case
Easthill Big Capacity Pencil and Pen Case
Amazon
Easthill Big Capacity Pencil and Pen Case

Add a pop of color to your school essentials

$20$12
Zipit Big Monster Pencil Case
Zipit Big Monster Pencil Case
Amazon
Zipit Big Monster Pencil Case

This monstrously cute case comes in multiple colors. 

$10
Rough Enough Canvas Pencil Pouch
Rough Enough Canvas Pencil Pouch
Amazon
Rough Enough Canvas Pencil Pouch

This sturdy bag also works for small tools and electronics.

$25
Easthill Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case Pouch
Easthill Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case Pouch
Amazon
Easthill Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case Pouch

This chic pencil pouch is big enough to hold 25 pencils or pens.

$12$9
Homecube Pen Case
Homecube Pen Case
Amazon
Homecube Pen Case

The inner flap pocket can hold cards, sticky notes or chargers, while the mesh pocket can keep USB cables or earbuds in place. 

$8
Qianshan Pencil Case Holder
Qianshan Pencil Case Holder
Amazon
Qianshan Pencil Case Holder

Store just over 200 colored pencils or more than 100 gel pens in this case with elastic slots to keep you organized. 

$29$26
WITH COUPON
Easthill Grid Mesh Pen Pencil Case with Zipper
Easthill Grid Mesh Pen Pencil Case with Zipper
Amazon
Easthill Grid Mesh Pen Pencil Case with Zipper

See everything at a glance when using this mesh pencil case. 

$14$8
Cicimelon Pencil Case
CICIMELON Pencil Case
Amazon
Cicimelon Pencil Case

Shoppers love the sturdy and durable canvas material of this pencil pouch.

$11$10
Dobmit Pencil Case in Beige
Dobmit Pencil Case in Beige
Amazon
Dobmit Pencil Case in Beige

This simple and sophisticated case holds at least 20 pens or pencils. 

$12
Easthill Big Capacity Pencil Pouch
Easthill Big Capacity Pencil Pouch
Amazon
Easthill Big Capacity Pencil Pouch

With two separate compartments, this pencil case will help to keep all of your supplies seamlessly organized.

$10

The Best Chargers for 2023

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Amazon
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

With long school days ahead, make on-the-go charging easy using the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This product attaches to your phone for an easy way to up your battery percentage.

$99$94
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone
Amazon
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone

Keep your phone alive between classes with the help of this compact mini phone charger.

$26
Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger
Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger
Amazon
Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger

This small but mighty portable charger can deliver up to three and a half iPhone charges.

$26
Mophie Powerstation Mini
Mophie Powerstation Mini
Amazon
Mophie Powerstation Mini

There’s nothing worse than running out of juice on your phone or tablet before the end of the day. The Mophie Powerstation external battery holds enough charge to give your device another 18 hours of life. 

$39

