Back to School 2023: The Best Calculators, Pencils and Other Class Essentials to Shop Now
While you're busy enjoying summer days, it's easy to forget that the new school year is just around the corner.
As you soak up hot summer days, know it's honestly never too early to start back-to-school shopping, especially when the true goal is to get the most bang for your buck. Transitioning into school mode with a fresh set of school supplies helps kick off the year right. If you've got the backpack and back-to-school outfit locked down, now it's time to get the classroom essentials.
Classroom essentials are the items you'll have to whip out mid-lecture. It could be a new pencil case to keep those writing utensils, colored pencils and art supplies organized, a new calculator to ace your math homework or a charger to make sure your electronics have plenty of juice. We've rounded up the items you'll need to make your time in the classroom easier.
Check out our top back-to-school classroom essentials for the 2023-2024 school year below.
The Best Calculators for 2023
If you're looking for a calculator for an elementary or middle school student, this will do the job.
Our calculations tell us that this scientific calculator is a must-have for the school year ahead.
Who knew calculating equations could be so stylish?
Math homework just got a whole lot more fun thanks to this simple scientific calculator.
Get into graphing with this advanced calculator from Texas Instruments.
Make your school year easier with this Texas Instruments graphing calculator.
Make mathematics fun with this advanced graphing calculator.
The Best Pencil Cases for 2023
Keep all your school essentials organized with this stylish pencil bag that you can easily slide into your backpack. The case has a variety of pockets and zippers inside for streamlined storage and comes in multiple fun colors.
You don't even need to like avocados to enjoy this adorable avocado-shaped pencil case.
Add a pop of color to your school essentials
This monstrously cute case comes in multiple colors.
This sturdy bag also works for small tools and electronics.
This chic pencil pouch is big enough to hold 25 pencils or pens.
The inner flap pocket can hold cards, sticky notes or chargers, while the mesh pocket can keep USB cables or earbuds in place.
Store just over 200 colored pencils or more than 100 gel pens in this case with elastic slots to keep you organized.
See everything at a glance when using this mesh pencil case.
Shoppers love the sturdy and durable canvas material of this pencil pouch.
This simple and sophisticated case holds at least 20 pens or pencils.
With two separate compartments, this pencil case will help to keep all of your supplies seamlessly organized.
The Best Chargers for 2023
With long school days ahead, make on-the-go charging easy using the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This product attaches to your phone for an easy way to up your battery percentage.
Keep your phone alive between classes with the help of this compact mini phone charger.
This small but mighty portable charger can deliver up to three and a half iPhone charges.
There’s nothing worse than running out of juice on your phone or tablet before the end of the day. The Mophie Powerstation external battery holds enough charge to give your device another 18 hours of life.
RELATED CONTENT:
Apple's M1 MacBook Air Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now
The Best Space-Saving Furniture on Amazon for College Students
The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Backpacks for Back-to-School Season
Herschel Sale: Get 30% Off Their Classic Backpacks and Bags
The Best Back-To-School Clothes to Shop for Students of All Ages
Everything You Need for Heading Back to School