Sarah Jessica Parker Rewears Shoes From Her Original 'Sex and the City' Wardrobe -- Shop Her Look

By ETonline Staff
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen filming "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" in Central Park on August 09, 2021 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker is back in Carrie Bradshaw's shoes! The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a peek at her latest ensemble of theSex and the City reboot And Just Like That... 

Though all fans could see was the bottom of SJP's skirt, her twirl unveiled a pair of white Chanel ankle boots, which her character had worn multiple times before. 

"Now and then. X, SJ," the actress captioned her post, pairing the new video with throwback pics of the previous ways Carrie styled the boots. One pic shows the character wearing the booties with a ruffled white skirt, red top and black jacket, while another shows a more casual look, with a gray dress, black coat and knitted scarf. 

As Parker proved, white ankle boots can complement any outfit. Shop the look below. 

ASRA Exclusive Herington Heeled Boots in Bone Leather
ASRA Exclusive Herington heeled boots in bone leather.png
ASOS
ASRA Exclusive Herington Heeled Boots in Bone Leather
This heeled bootie includes pull tabs for easy entry. 
$130
Steve Madden Caution Bone Leather
Steve Madden Caution Bone Leather
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Caution Bone Leather
This style is sure to get you noticed.
$140
Madden Girl Dafni Bootie
Madden Girl Dafni Bootie.png
DSW
Madden Girl Dafni Bootie
With pointed toe design and elegant block heel, this bootie takes your style and look a step further.
$60
Jeffrey Campbell Slique Bootie
Jeffrey Campbell Slique Bootie.png
Revolve
Jeffrey Campbell Slique Bootie
These are giving us some gogo vibes. 
$155
Lulus Cecy White Pointed Toe Ankle Booties
LuLus Cecy White Pointed Toe Ankle Booties.png
Lulus
Lulus Cecy White Pointed Toe Ankle Booties
These sleek booties have a smooth vegan leather upper with a pointed toe, plus black elastic gussets along the ankle-high shaft. 
$48
ALDO Deshanie
ALDO Deshanie.png
ALDO
ALDO Deshanie
These wear-anywhere pull-on ankle boots tick all the boxes. 
$80 (REGULARLY $120)
Nine West Vivy 9x9 Heeled Booties
Nine West Vivy 9x9 Heeled Booties.png
Nine West
Nine West Vivy 9x9 Heeled Booties
A fall wardrobe essential with a modern square toe and easy on and off zipper. 
$129
Vince Camuto Eshera Bootie
Vince Camuto Eshera Bootie.png
DSW
Vince Camuto Eshera Bootie
Add an oomph factor to your chic look. 
$149
Marc Fisher LTD Ulani Metallic Zip Booties
Marc Fisher LTD
Neiman Marcus
Marc Fisher LTD Ulani Metallic Zip Booties
A classic shape. 
$85 (REGULARLY $189)
Chinese Laundry Davinna
Chinese Laundry Davinna.png
Zappos
Chinese Laundry Davinna
Another variation on the look. 
$80
Nasty Gal Block Heel Faux Leather Ankle Boots
Nasty Gal Block Heel Faux Leather Ankle Boots.png
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Block Heel Faux Leather Ankle Boots
Score these booties for 50% off! 
$30 (REGULARLY $60)

 

