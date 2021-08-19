Sarah Jessica Parker is back in Carrie Bradshaw's shoes! The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a peek at her latest ensemble of theSex and the City reboot And Just Like That...

Though all fans could see was the bottom of SJP's skirt, her twirl unveiled a pair of white Chanel ankle boots, which her character had worn multiple times before.

"Now and then. X, SJ," the actress captioned her post, pairing the new video with throwback pics of the previous ways Carrie styled the boots. One pic shows the character wearing the booties with a ruffled white skirt, red top and black jacket, while another shows a more casual look, with a gray dress, black coat and knitted scarf.

As Parker proved, white ankle boots can complement any outfit. Shop the look below.

