The Best Gifts for 'Sex and the City' Fans After Watching the Finale of 'And Just Like That'

By ETonline Staff
HBO Max

And Just Like That... Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte have come back into our lives. Seventeen years after the show aired its series finale on HBO, the beloved characters of Sex and the City have been reintroduced to our TV screens through a reboot on HBO Max -- which just aired its season 1 finale today and (hopefully) left the door open for an upcoming second season to premiere in the near future.

When Sex and the City first premiered on HBO, the show was a game changer for the network -- earning seven Emmys, eight Golden Globes and three SAG Awards, in addition to earning critical and cultural acclaim for tackling topics like sexuality, femininity and female friendships. The franchise was such a success that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon also reprised their roles for two movies -- 2008's Sex and the City and 2010's Sex and the City 2. And while Cattrall did not return for the new series, she'll always be our Samantha. 

The 10-episode And Just Like That... just premiered it's season 1 finale this week, and there's no better time to put your full SATC fandom on display. Whether you're in the market for something fun for your partner, friend, co-worker or yourself (even if it's just something sexy ahead of Valentine's Day), there are tons of great gifts across the web -- inspired by our favorite girl gang, no less.

Grab your Cosmos and Vogue magazines, ladies -- because the Sex and the City universe has expanded and we'll (hopefully) be treated to a second season of HBO Max's new hit very soon. In the meantime, shop ET Style's favorite Sex and the City gifts below, and don't forget to catch up on what the ladies have been up to by binging past episodes on HBO Max, Hulu or Prime Video. Plus, be sure to subscribe to HBO Max so that you can catch up on all of the episodes in the first season of And Just Like That...

Sex and the City Paperback Book
Sex and the City Paperback Book
Amazon
Sex and the City Paperback Book
Immerse yourself in the book that started it all! The Sex and the City paperback book introduces viewers into the captivating worlds of beloved characters like Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, Samantha, Mr. Big and more.
$17$15
HBO Max Subscription
And Just Like That
HBO Max
HBO Max Subscription
An HBO Max monthly subscription with ads is now available for only $9.99/month. Customers can also purchase a monthly, ad-free plan for only $14.99/month for 12 months. 
$10 PER MONTH
Sex And The City Group Tee
Sex And The City Group Tee
Urban Outfitters
Sex And The City Group Tee
We couldn't help but wonder: Which Sex and the City shirt will you add to your closet? 
$36
Customized Carrie Style Name Necklace
Customized Carrie Style Name Necklace
The Sis Kiss
Customized Carrie Style Name Necklace
Channel your inner Carrie, Samantha, Miranda or Charlotte with the iconic name necklaces from Sex and the City, recreated by The Sis Kiss in honor of the series reboot premiering on HBO Max.
$65 AT THE SIS KISS
We Should All Be Mirandas
We Should All Be Mirandas.png
Amazon
We Should All Be Mirandas
From the creators of @everyoutfitonSATC, this cheeky self-help-style book explores the magic of Sex and the City's most underrated character. 
$8
Savage Classy Bougie Ratchet Short Sleeve Tee
Savage Classy Bougie Ratchet Sex In The City Unisex Jersey Short Sleeve Tee.png
Etsy
Savage Classy Bougie Ratchet Short Sleeve Tee
We think Megan Thee Stallion would agree with this classification. 
$15
Spin Master Games Sex and The City Trivia Game
Spin Master Games Cardinal Industries Sex and The City Trivia Game.png
Amazon
Spin Master Games Sex and The City Trivia Game
The game includes 1000 trivia questions. 
$46
'Scent and the City' Cosmopolitan Scented Candle
Cosmopolitan Scented Martini Glass Gel Candle
Etsy
'Scent and the City' Cosmopolitan Scented Candle
The candle can be ordered in orange, pink, red, peach and clear. 
$12
Samantha Jones vs. The People Face Mask
Sex And The City Samantha Jones vs. The People Adjustable Cloth Face Mask.png
Etsy
Samantha Jones vs. The People Face Mask
Stay safe the Samantha way. 
$13
Carrie Bradshaw Cosmopolitan iPhone Case
Carrie Bradshaw Cosmopolitan iPhone Case.png
Redbubble
Carrie Bradshaw Cosmopolitan iPhone Case
A durable, flexible case that protects your phone while you're ordering Carrie's favorite drink at the bar. 
$21
Samantha Prayer Candle
Samantha Prayer Candle.png
Etsy
Samantha Prayer Candle
For when you need a certain kind of advice. 
$19
Carrie Name Necklace
Carrie Name Necklace.png
Etsy
Carrie Name Necklace
Get your own personalized name necklace, just like Carrie. 
$27
Steve 'The Dreamboat' Brady Mug
Steve The Dreamboat Brady Mug.png
Redbubble
Steve 'The Dreamboat' Brady Mug
Show your love for the series' perennial nice guy. 
$17
VIZZ Carrie Brashaw Shirt So I Sat There and Had A Glass of Wine T-Shirt
VIZZ Carrie Brashaw Shirt So I Sat There and Had A Glass of Wine T-Shirt.png
Amazon
VIZZ Carrie Brashaw Shirt So I Sat There and Had A Glass of Wine T-Shirt
What would Carrie Bradshaw do? We know the answer. 
$20
Sex & the City Soy Candle
Sex & the City Soy Candle.png
Etsy
Sex & the City Soy Candle
Select your preferred scent and label before checking out. 
$16

