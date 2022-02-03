And Just Like That... Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte have come back into our lives. Seventeen years after the show aired its series finale on HBO, the beloved characters of Sex and the City have been reintroduced to our TV screens through a reboot on HBO Max -- which just aired its season 1 finale today and (hopefully) left the door open for an upcoming second season to premiere in the near future.

When Sex and the City first premiered on HBO, the show was a game changer for the network -- earning seven Emmys, eight Golden Globes and three SAG Awards, in addition to earning critical and cultural acclaim for tackling topics like sexuality, femininity and female friendships. The franchise was such a success that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon also reprised their roles for two movies -- 2008's Sex and the City and 2010's Sex and the City 2. And while Cattrall did not return for the new series, she'll always be our Samantha.

The 10-episode And Just Like That... just premiered it's season 1 finale this week, and there's no better time to put your full SATC fandom on display. Whether you're in the market for something fun for your partner, friend, co-worker or yourself (even if it's just something sexy ahead of Valentine's Day), there are tons of great gifts across the web -- inspired by our favorite girl gang, no less.

Grab your Cosmos and Vogue magazines, ladies -- because the Sex and the City universe has expanded and we'll (hopefully) be treated to a second season of HBO Max's new hit very soon. In the meantime, shop ET Style's favorite Sex and the City gifts below, and don't forget to catch up on what the ladies have been up to by binging past episodes on HBO Max, Hulu or Prime Video. Plus, be sure to subscribe to HBO Max so that you can catch up on all of the episodes in the first season of And Just Like That...

HBO Max Subscription HBO Max HBO Max Subscription An HBO Max monthly subscription with ads is now available for only $9.99/month. Customers can also purchase a monthly, ad-free plan for only $14.99/month for 12 months. $10 PER MONTH Sign Up

Customized Carrie Style Name Necklace The Sis Kiss Customized Carrie Style Name Necklace Channel your inner Carrie, Samantha, Miranda or Charlotte with the iconic name necklaces from Sex and the City, recreated by The Sis Kiss in honor of the series reboot premiering on HBO Max. $65 AT THE SIS KISS Buy Now

