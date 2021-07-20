The Best Gifts for 'Law & Order: SVU' Fans

It's been 22 years since Law & Order: Special Victims Unit first premiered in 1999, and the series isn't showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. The beloved crime drama just finished airing its 22nd season in June, and will debut its 23rd season in September.

Though cast members have come and gone throughout the years, the icon that is Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has remained a steady force and comfort to the show's loyal fan base. And on the heels of her and Elliot Stabler's (Christopher Meloni) reunion -- and the Law & Order franchise expanding with Organized Crime-- there's no better time to put your fandom on display.

Whether you're in the market for something special for your partner, friend, co-worker or yourself, there are tons of great gifts across the web. Those nostalgic for Benson and Stabler's golden era will love the Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni SVU Classic T-Shirt on Redbubble, priced at just $20, while the Do Pray Tell Olivia Benson and Finn Prayer Candle Set may just offer some inspiration in a time of need.

SVU fans ready to curl up and enjoy a marathon will freak out over the Novelty Blanket, and the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Coloring Book makes a great gift for passing the time between binge-watching sessions.

Speaking of binging SVU, catch up on past episodes on Hulu, Peacock or Prime Video, and shop ET Style's favorite Law & Order: SVU gifts below.

