The Best Gifts for 'Law & Order: SVU' Fans

By ETonline Staff
GettyImages-699954490 (1).jpg
It's been 22 years since Law & Order: Special Victims Unit first premiered in 1999, and the series isn't showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. The beloved crime drama just finished airing its 22nd season in June, and will debut its 23rd season in September. 

Though cast members have come and gone throughout the years, the icon that is Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has remained a steady force and comfort to the show's loyal fan base. And on the heels of her and Elliot Stabler's (Christopher Meloni) reunion -- and the Law & Order franchise expanding with Organized Crime-- there's no better time to put your fandom on display. 

Whether you're in the market for something special for your partner, friend, co-worker or yourself, there are tons of great gifts across the web. Those nostalgic for Benson and Stabler's golden era will love the Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni SVU Classic T-Shirt on Redbubble, priced at just $20, while the Do Pray Tell Olivia Benson and Finn Prayer Candle Set may just offer some inspiration in a time of need. 

SVU fans ready to curl up and enjoy a marathon will freak out over the Novelty Blanket, and the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Coloring Book makes a great gift for passing the time between binge-watching sessions.  

Speaking of binging SVU, catch up on past episodes on Hulu, Peacock or Prime Video, and shop ET Style's favorite Law & Order: SVU gifts below.

Do Pray Tell Olivia Benson and Finn Prayer Candle Set
Do Pray Tell Olivia Benson and Finn Prayer Candle Set - Law and Order SVU
Amazon
Do Pray Tell Olivia Benson and Finn Prayer Candle Set
For when you just can't choose between them.
$40
Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni SVU Classic T-Shirt
Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni SVU Classic T-Shirt
Redbubble
Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni SVU Classic T-Shirt
The greatest photo on a plain white tee. 
$20
Mariska and Chris iPhone Case & Cover
Mariska and Chris iPhone Case & Cover.png
Redbubble
Mariska and Chris iPhone Case & Cover
Put this print on everything. 
$22
ADA Rafael Barba Objection! Socks
ADA Rafael Barba Objection Socks.png
Redbubble
ADA Rafael Barba Objection! Socks
These stretchy knit crew socks are super soft. 
$18
MIP Brand Dun Dun These Are Their Stories Wine Glass
Wine Glass Goblet Dun Dun These Are Their Stories.png
Amazon
MIP Brand Dun Dun These Are Their Stories Wine Glass
The perfect accessory for a weekend binge session. 
$12
Detective Stabler Clock
Detective Stabler Clock
Redbubble
Detective Stabler Clock
A true work of art. 
$33
Law and Order SVU Novelty Blanket
Law and Order SVU Novelty Blanket Novelty Blanket Flannel Throw Blankets Luxury Ultra-Soft Micro Fleece Blanket
Amazon
Law and Order SVU Novelty Blanket
A giant blanket to cozy up and watch SVU with. 
$25
What Would Olivia Benson Do Standard Tee
Law & Order: SVU What Would Olivia Benson Do Standard Tee
Amazon
What Would Olivia Benson Do Standard Tee
Take advice from your favorite character with this T-shirt. 
$23
Law and Order SVU Team Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt
Law and Order SVU Team Unisex Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt for Men and Women
Amazon
Law and Order SVU Team Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt
Bring the team back together with this comfy sweatshirt. 
$27
Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Coloring Book
Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Coloring Book.png
Amazon
Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Coloring Book
Amazon reviewers "love it in every way." 
$8
CHOORO Dun Dun These Are Their Stories Keychain
CHOORO Law and Order Gift Law and Order Inspired Jewelry Dun Dun These are Their Stories Keychain.png
Amazon
CHOORO Dun Dun These Are Their Stories Keychain
A small token to take on the go. 
$14
Law and Order: SVU Trivia Puzzle Book
Law and Order SVU Trivia Crossword.png
Amazon
Law and Order: SVU Trivia Puzzle Book
This combination book will keep your trivia, crossword and word search fans busy for years. 
$20

