Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts For Dads Who Love WWE Wrestling

By Leah Groth‍
Wrestler John Cena
World Wrestling Entertainment

Dads can be tough to shop for. Sure, you can buy funny Father's Day t-shirts, a set of colorful socks or new grilling tools this Father’s Day. However, focusing shopping efforts around his interests will simplify the process. If he is a wrestling fan, getting him something inspired by the sport is a no-brainer. With Father's Day less than a week away, Shop now to ensure delivery in time.

While tickets to a live WWE event might not be realistic, bringing the magic of the WWE to him is totally doable. Whether he is a fan of the old school superstars like Macho Man Randy Savage and André the Giant or is all about the current roster, ET has rounded up some of the most thoughtful games, gear, collectables and subscription services for the dad who spends his weekends watching WrestleMania. 

Here are great Father’s Day gifts for the dad who loves wrestling.

A Peacock Subscription to Watch WWE
Peacock Logo
Peacock
A Peacock Subscription to Watch WWE
What better gift for the ultimate WWE fan than a subscription to the Peacock Network? Dad can stream every live WWE event and watch all of his favorite WWE shows in one place.  
STARTING AT $4.99 PER MONTH AT PEACOCK
"WWE Encyclopedia of Sports Entertainment"
"WWE Encyclopedia of Sports Entertainment"
Amazon
"WWE Encyclopedia of Sports Entertainment"
Is your dad one of those people who needs to know everything about everything? After reading the WWE Encyclopedia of Sports Entertainment, there won’t be a stat about his favorite wrestler or aspect of the sport that he won’t know.
$25 AT AMAZON
WWE Pajama Pants
WWE Pajama Pants
Amazon
WWE Pajama Pants
Dad can never have enough pajama pants -- especially if they are themed after his favorite sport. These WWE lounge pants are perfect for an afternoon of fights.
$26 AT AMAZON
Eddie Guerrero Latino Heat Shorts
Eddie Guerrero Latino Heat Shorts
WWE
Eddie Guerrero Latino Heat Shorts
Dad will be ready to sweat if you buy him a pair of these Eddie Guerrero “Latino Heat” shorts. They are breathable enough for the gym, but cozy enough for kicking back at home and watching WWE. 
$23 AT WWE (REGULARLY $33)
Cameo with His Favorite WWE Star
WWE's Sting
Liz Hafalia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
Cameo with His Favorite WWE Star
What’s the next best thing to meeting your wrestling hero? Getting a personalized video message from them. Imagine the look on dad’s face when he awakens on Father’s Day morning to a special video message from Jerry Lawler, Sting, Bianca Belair, Cezar or his favorite superstar!  
FROM $20 AT CAMEO
Old School Wrestling Print
Old School Wrestling Art Print
ScottHigginsIllustration via Society6
Old School Wrestling Print
If dad is an art connoisseur and a WWE fan, this illustrated print courtesy of Society 6 artist Scott Higgins deserves a place on his wall. It features all the old school wrestlers, creatively depicted in a highbrow cartoonish manner. 
$15 AT SOCIETY6 (REGULARLY $19)
WWE Championship Slow Cooker
WWE Championship Slow Cooker
WWE
WWE Championship Slow Cooker
WWE Slow Cooker Because no WWE fight is complete with a warm bowl of chili, an official WWE Championship slow cooker does exist and can live in your father’s kitchen for under $35.
$35 AT WWE (REGULARLY $50)
WWE Official Cookbook
WWE Official Cookbook
Amazon
WWE Official Cookbook
Whether he’s a seasoned chef or doesn’t know how to make a grilled cheese sandwich, this cookbook will encourage him to get busy in the kitchen. It features recipes and dishes inspired by all of the WWE Superstars, including The Rock's Jabroni Macaroni Salad, John Cena's Fruity Pebble Treats and Macho Man’s Savage Nachos. It makes a great companion gift to the crock pot above.
$19 AT AMAZON
WWE Royal Rumble Game
WWE Royal Rumble card game
Target
WWE Royal Rumble Game
This WWE Legends Royal Rumble card game is a great gift for dad -- and the whole family. Think of all the quality time you can spend facing off against each other.
$20 AT TARGET
WWE UNO Card Game
WWE UNO Card Game
Amazon
WWE UNO Card Game
If dad loves playing UNO almost as much as he loves watching the WWE, he needs this card game. These themed Uno cards feature all the major WWE personalities and superstars.
$5 AT AMAZON
WWE Legends Fathead Sticker Collection
WWE Fathead stickers
Fathead
WWE Legends Fathead Sticker Collection
This collection of 52-inch-high Fathead stickers features eight old-school WWE favorites (and favorite heels), including Ric Flair, The Ultimate Warrior, The Iron Sheik, André the Giant, Macho Man Randy Savage and more. And there's no need to worry: All the stickers are removable.
$100 AT FATHEAD
The Rock vs Stone Cold Austin Funko Pop! Deluxe
The Rock vs Stone Cold Austin Funko Pop! Deluxe
WWE
The Rock vs Stone Cold Austin Funko Pop! Deluxe
Your dad likely doesn’t play with dolls, but that's OK -- he's not supposed to "play" with this collectible set of WWE Officially Licensed Pop! Vinyl figurines from Funko. They will look great displayed on his bookshelf, though.
$30 AT WWE
Macho Man Randy Savage Retro Bobblehead
Macho Man Randy Savage Retro Bobblehead
WWE
Macho Man Randy Savage Retro Bobblehead
Here's another perfect collectable for pops to display on his desk: this retro bobblehead of Randy Savage. It's a definite conversation starter, ooh yeah!
$14 AT WWE (REGULARLY $20)
Attitude Era Championship Title Pillow
Attitude Era Championship Title Pillow
WWE
Attitude Era Championship Title Pillow
Dad will feel like the champion that he is with this 15-inch Official Championship Throw Pillow, the perfect addition to his man cave. 
$23 AT WWE


