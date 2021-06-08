Shopping

Best Father's Day Gifts Under $30

By ETonline Staff
Father's Day 2021 is coming up in just about a week, and if you haven't begun browsing for the perfect gift, we're here to help you get started. Don't wait until the last minute to gift the special dad in your life.

For this gift guide, we've scoured the web to find great gift ideas for any father figure in your life that won't cost you more than $50 -- because a thoughtful gift doesn't have to be expensive. Some of our favorites from the list include a shaving cream kit, cold brew coffee maker, $20 bluetooth headphones and a hilarious dad joke mug.

If you want more gift ideas for the holiday, check out meal delivery services, flower and plant delivery, home gym equipment, designer wallets and outdoorsy dad gifts

Shop the best Father's Day gifts under $50 and $30, below. 

Under $50

Kiehl's Ultimate Shave Set
Kiehl's Ultimate Shave Set
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Ultimate Shave Set
Time and time again a Kiehl's shaving kit is a fan favorite. This gift set comes with four grooming and skincare staples from the brand, including Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash, Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream, Ultimate Razor Burn & Bump Relief and Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment.
$41 AT NORDSTROM
Coach Slim Billfold Wallet With Varsity Stripe
Coach Slim Billfold Wallet With Varsity Stripe
Coach Outlet
Coach Slim Billfold Wallet With Varsity Stripe
A chic leather wallet is always a great Father's Day gift idea. Coach Outlet has a ton of options for 70% off.
$52.50 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $150)
J.A. Henckels International Statement 2-Pc. Chef's Knife Set
J.A. Henckels International Statement 2-Pc. Chef's Knife Set
Macy's
J.A. Henckels International Statement 2-Pc. Chef's Knife Set
If Dad needs a new kitchen knife, you can't go wrong with one by J.A. Henckels. Whether he's dicing or chopping, Chef Dad will be obsessed with this two-knife set made from durable, high-quality, satin-finished stainless steel. This gift includes a 3" paring knife and 8" chef's knife. 
$25 AT MACY'S
Bloomingdale's Curtis Button Covers
Bloomingdale's Curtis Button Covers
Bloomingdale's
Bloomingdale's Curtis Button Covers
These sleek engraved square-shaped cuff links will add an elegant flair to Dad's shirts.
$46 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet with Assist Handle Holder, 12"
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet with Assist Handle Holder
Amazon
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet with Assist Handle Holder, 12"
Has Dad become a novice chef during quarantine? Gift him a classic cast iron skillet. This 12" Lodge pan has unbeatable heat retention and distribution, and it's pre-seasoned with natural vegetable oil. It also comes with a protective handle holder!
$43 AT AMAZON

Under $30

Minimalist Wallets for Men & Women RFID Front Pocket Leather Card Holder Wallet
Minimalist Wallets for Men & Women RFID Front Pocket Leather Card Holder Wallet
Amazon
Minimalist Wallets for Men & Women RFID Front Pocket Leather Card Holder Wallet
Made with leather, this card holder is for the perfect minimalist dad. Keep only the essentials and break away from the bulky wallets.
$8 AT AMAZON
The Bearded Mug Man Dad Jokes Funny Mug
The Bearded Mug Man Dad Jokes Funny Mug
Etsy
The Bearded Mug Man Dad Jokes Funny Mug
Want to give a personalized Father's Day gift? How about a fun coffee mug from Etsy? This dad joke cup is bound to make dear old dad chuckle.
$17 AND UP AT ETSY
Ozeri Nouveaux II Electric Wine Opener with Foil Cutter
Ozeri Nouveaux II Electric Wine Opener with Foil Cutter
Walmart
Ozeri Nouveaux II Electric Wine Opener with Foil Cutter
This gift set includes a cordless, electric wine bottle opener with an integrated foil cutter and a wine pourer-and-stopper.
$18 AT WALMART
Engraved Personalized Pocket Knife
Engraved Personalized Pocket Knife
Amazon
Engraved Personalized Pocket Knife
For the handy craftsman in your life. Gift dad this personalized versatile razor sharp knife that allows you to open cans, break glass and cut anything from ropes to wires.
$24 AT AMAZON
Coffee Gator Cold Brew Maker
Coffee Gator Cold Brew Maker
Amazon
Coffee Gator Cold Brew Maker
A cold brew maker is a unique Father's Day gift! Get this one by Coffee Gator. The set includes a glass carafe, stainless steel measuring scoop, mesh filter and a collapsible funnel.
$25 AT AMAZON
TCL Bluetooth Headphones with Mic
TCL Bluetooth Headphones with Mic
Verishop
TCL Bluetooth Headphones with Mic
Wireless headphones for $20? Yes! This over-the-ear design from TCL has active noise cancellation, bluetooth connectivity and provides 22 hours of music on a full charge.
$20 AT VERISHOP
Bombas Performance Ankle Socks
Bombas Performance Ankle Socks
Dick's Sporting Goods
Bombas Performance Ankle Socks
Get these performance socks from Bombas for the avid golfer! This pair is specifically designed for golf, featuring moisture-wicking material, temperature-regulating vents, anti-blister tabs and arch support. 
$16 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

