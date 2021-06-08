Best Father's Day Gifts Under $30

Father's Day 2021 is coming up in just about a week, and if you haven't begun browsing for the perfect gift, we're here to help you get started. Don't wait until the last minute to gift the special dad in your life.

For this gift guide, we've scoured the web to find great gift ideas for any father figure in your life that won't cost you more than $50 -- because a thoughtful gift doesn't have to be expensive. Some of our favorites from the list include a shaving cream kit, cold brew coffee maker, $20 bluetooth headphones and a hilarious dad joke mug.

If you want more gift ideas for the holiday, check out meal delivery services, flower and plant delivery, home gym equipment, designer wallets and outdoorsy dad gifts.

Shop the best Father's Day gifts under $50 and $30, below.

Under $50

Kiehl's Ultimate Shave Set Nordstrom Kiehl's Ultimate Shave Set Time and time again a Kiehl's shaving kit is a fan favorite. This gift set comes with four grooming and skincare staples from the brand, including Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash, Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream, Ultimate Razor Burn & Bump Relief and Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment. $41 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Under $30

Engraved Personalized Pocket Knife Amazon Engraved Personalized Pocket Knife For the handy craftsman in your life. Gift dad this personalized versatile razor sharp knife that allows you to open cans, break glass and cut anything from ropes to wires. $24 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Coffee Gator Cold Brew Maker Amazon Coffee Gator Cold Brew Maker A cold brew maker is a unique Father's Day gift! Get this one by Coffee Gator. The set includes a glass carafe, stainless steel measuring scoop, mesh filter and a collapsible funnel. $25 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Bombas Performance Ankle Socks Dick's Sporting Goods Bombas Performance Ankle Socks Get these performance socks from Bombas for the avid golfer! This pair is specifically designed for golf, featuring moisture-wicking material, temperature-regulating vents, anti-blister tabs and arch support. $16 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS Buy Now

