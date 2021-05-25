Shopping

Father's Day Gifts 2021: Funny Father's Day T-Shirts for Dad

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Funny Father's Day T-Shirt Graphic
Amazon, shopDisney, Etsy, Hot Topic

Father's Day 2021 is Sunday, June 20 and chances are you're in the market for the perfect Father's Day gift for the dad or dads in your life. 

Sure, you could get him a gift card, a wallet or another tie. But the magic of finding the perfect Father's Day gift is all about recognizing what Dad really loves. Is he into movies or gaming? Maybe he gets a kick out of wrestling. Perhaps Pops is a master on the grill. Or maybe he's fond of a different type of roast altogether.

One of the best Father's Day gift ideas is to get a funny T-shirt for Dad. If your father figure is an expert jokester, there are lots of fun T-shirts that will give him a chuckle. Plus, each time he wears his funny Father's Day T-shirt, he'll smile and think of you. Love that! 

Picking out the best funny dad shirt for Dad -- or Grandpa or an uncle -- isn't easy. That's why we've shopped options to pair with a Father's Day card. 

Below, shop our favorite shirts for all the dad joke kings out there. And don't forget to check out our Father's Day 2021 gift guide for more ideas for the perfect gift to get Dad this year beyond the funny Father's Day shirt.

It's Not a Dad Bod It's a Father Figure T-Shirt
It's Not A Dad Bod T-Shirt
Amazon
It's Not a Dad Bod It's a Father Figure T-Shirt
Celebrate the Dad Bod and give this hilarious T-Shirt as a Father's Day gift. 
$21
Best Cat Dad Ever T-Shirt
best Cat Dad T-shirt
Amazon
Best Cat Dad Ever T-Shirt
If Dad is a fan of furry felines, this Cat Dad T-shirt will remind him he's a cool cat himself. 
$19
Disney Pixar Finding Dory Marlin Father of the Year T-Shirt
Disney Pixar Finding Dory Marlin Father of the Year T-Shirt
Hot Topic
Disney Pixar Finding Dory Marlin Father of the Year T-Shirt
Father's Day gifts can be hard to find, but this Father of the Year T-shirt featuring Marlin from Pixar's Finding Nemo is a keeper. 
$16 (REGULARLY $23)
Best Dad By Par T-Shirt
Best Dad By Par Amazon T-Shirt
Amazon
Best Dad By Par T-Shirt
This T-shirt is perfect for the funny, golf-loving father in your life. 
$17
Fatherhood Walk in the Park Dinosaur Shirt
Fatherhood Walk in the Park Shirt
Etsy
Fatherhood Walk in the Park Dinosaur Shirt
Dad life isn't always easy, but this T-rex shirt, available on Etsy, is always funny. 
$21
Nintendo Zelda Jumble T-Shirt
Nintendo Zelda Jumble T-Shirt
Hot Topic
Nintendo Zelda Jumble T-Shirt
This Zelda T-shirt from Hot Topic is great for the funny Dad who's always down to play video games. 
$17 (REGULARLY $24)
Mr. Incredible T-Shirt
Mr. Incredible T-Shirt
shopDisney
Mr. Incredible T-Shirt
If Dad is willing and ready to save you from a raccoon fight while helping save the world, this Incredibles T-shirt from shopDisney is the one.
$27
Coolest Pop Father's Day Novelty Graphic T-Shirt
Coolest Pop Father's Day Novelty Graphic T-Shirt
Amazon
Coolest Pop Father's Day Novelty Graphic T-Shirt
This sweet T-shirt featuring a summer treat as cool as Dad really says it all. 
$17

