Father's Day 2021 is Sunday, June 20 and chances are you're in the market for the perfect Father's Day gift for the dad or dads in your life.

Sure, you could get him a gift card, a wallet or another tie. But the magic of finding the perfect Father's Day gift is all about recognizing what Dad really loves. Is he into movies or gaming? Maybe he gets a kick out of wrestling. Perhaps Pops is a master on the grill. Or maybe he's fond of a different type of roast altogether.

One of the best Father's Day gift ideas is to get a funny T-shirt for Dad. If your father figure is an expert jokester, there are lots of fun T-shirts that will give him a chuckle. Plus, each time he wears his funny Father's Day T-shirt, he'll smile and think of you. Love that!

Picking out the best funny dad shirt for Dad -- or Grandpa or an uncle -- isn't easy. That's why we've shopped options to pair with a Father's Day card.

Below, shop our favorite shirts for all the dad joke kings out there. And don't forget to check out our Father's Day 2021 gift guide for more ideas for the perfect gift to get Dad this year beyond the funny Father's Day shirt.

Mr. Incredible T-Shirt shopDisney Mr. Incredible T-Shirt If Dad is willing and ready to save you from a raccoon fight while helping save the world, this Incredibles T-shirt from shopDisney is the one. $27 Buy Now

