Shopping

Last Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas -- Shop From Yeti, Fossil, Crosley, Wild One and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Father's Day Gift Ideas
Yeti, Fossil, Leatherman, Walmart, Rostelli's

Searching for the perfect Father's Day gift? We thought you might be. After all, the dad in your life -- whether he's your father, a step-parent, your grandpa or the person you raise your kid with -- deserves the best.

For some reason, dads can be trickier to shop for than other loved ones. While there are general crowd-pleasers like grilling accessories and golf paraphernalia, there's no one-size-fits-all dad gift, because your father is one in a million. Sure, you can always get him a gift card to his favorite clothing brand or restaurant, but a personalized gift will leave a lasting impression and show him you truly care.

And this year, with more shops and stores open and available for get-togethers like Father's Day brunch, you have even more to celebrate in honor of your dad. So why not put the cherry on top with a thoughtful gift? Many companies offer great gift ideas that can be purchased online and delivered straight to his door.

Scroll down to see our roundup of gift ideas to get your father (or father figures) in time for the national holiday (which is on June 20, just an FYI!). Without a doubt, there's bound to be a perfect Father's Day gift here that's practically waiting for him.

1-800-Flowers Dishgarden for Dad in Rustic Cube
1-800-Flowers Dishgarden for Dad in Rustic Cube
1-800-Flowers
1-800-Flowers Dishgarden for Dad in Rustic Cube
Spruce up Dad's office by gifting a classic dish garden of assorted lush green plants, presented in a rustic wooden cube. It also comes with a Father's Day balloon for an extra celebratory flair. 
$65 AT 1-800-FLOWERS
Aged & Infused Natural Liquor Infusion Kit
Aged & Infused Natural Liquor Infusion Kit
Food52
Aged & Infused Natural Liquor Infusion Kit
For the dad who loves to get creative in the kitchen, this alcohol infusion kit is just what he needs. Complete with two 16-ounce glass jars with a filtering spout and blends with all-natural fruits and spices, there's no doubt he'll have a great time whipping up fresh cocktails with his new creations.
$32 AND UP AT FOOD52
Yeti LoudOut GoBox
Yeti LoudOut GoBox
Yeti
Yeti LoudOut GoBox
A gift any outdoor enthusiast will enjoy, this ultra-durable gear box is waterproof and dustproof. It's an essential for any camping trip to keep your smaller items neat and organized. Plus, it's great for holding all your spices and rubs during a backyard BBQ, too.
$250 AT YETI
Disney+ One-Year Subscription
Disney+ Subscription
Disney+
Disney+ One-Year Subscription
What's on Disney+? More like what's not on Disney+. Choose your delivery date -- reminder that Father's Day is coming -- and he'll receive an email with instructions on how to redeem his subscription.
Fossil Garrett Chronograph Silver-Tone Stainless Steel Watch
Garrett Chronograph Silver-Tone Stainless Steel Watch
Fossil
Fossil Garrett Chronograph Silver-Tone Stainless Steel Watch
Because time is really hard to keep track of lately -- and a classic watch is always a great Father's Day gift to have for your father, your grandpa or another father figure in your life. Plus, you can get any Fossil watch engraved for free.
$139 AT FOSSIL
Reef Cushion Bounce Phantom Flip Flop
Reef Cushion Bounce Phantom Flip Flop
DSW
Reef Cushion Bounce Phantom Flip Flop
No doubt Dad will need new sandals for summer. Gift these super comfortable flip flops from Reef, featuring an extra plush footbed that offers great support whether he's at the beach or taking a sunset stroll. 
$42 AT DSW
Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge
Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge
Amazon
Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge
We feel like James Bond would approve of this nifty whiskey-sipping glass. To use, insert the silicone form into the glass, add water through the hole in the top and freeze the whole thing until ice forms -- you’re left with a wedge of ice on one side of the glass and a drink that won't get watered down. Here’s a gift-giving tip from one Amazon review: Wrap the box and have the cup already frozen in the freezer so he can enjoy it right away.
$25 AT AMAZON
Lululemon ABC Pant Slim Warpstreme 34"
ABC Pant Slim Warpstreme 34"
Lululemon
Lululemon ABC Pant Slim Warpstreme 34"
Does anybody wear jeans anymore? The new normal are these slim pants from Lululemon, which are actually, you know, comfortable. If you're hesitant to pick out clothes for the man in your life, in this instance, a gift card is the smart choice.
$128 AT LULULEMON
Minted A Custom Photo Gift
Minted
Minted
Minted A Custom Photo Gift
The online design marketplace is making it super easy to create a unique Father's Day gift with your favorite photos. Draw inspo from their Father's Day gift shop and get 20% off everything when you join Minted More.
Wild One Collar Walk Kit
Wild One Collar Walk Kit
Wild One
Wild One Collar Walk Kit
Whether he's a new dog dad or his best friend needs a brand new waterproof collar and leash, this set from Wild One, including a matching poop bag carrier, is a stylish and practical gift. Available in seven colors, this kit will make daily walks easy. You'll automatically save $20. 
$88 AT WILD ONE (REGULARLY $108)
Theragun Prime
Theragun Prime
Theragun
Theragun Prime
If you were thinking about splurging on a fancy sports massage for him, consider this mega-popular vibration therapy device as a unique gift. It pulses 40 times per second to stimulate circulation, generate heat and relieve even the deepest kinds of tension, tightness, knots and other variations of soreness. Famous Theragun fans range from Justin Timberlake to the Dancing with the Stars cast to pro athletes like Kyrie Irving.
$299 AT THERAGUN
Asobu Coldbrew Coffee Maker
Asobu Coldbrew Coffee Maker
Apollo Box
Asobu Coldbrew Coffee Maker
Know a new dad who could use some quick and easy caffeine? This portable insulated brewer makes delicious iced coffee, hot coffee and tea and has a removable 40-ounce mug that keeps drinks cold or hot for hours. Personalize this thoughtful gift with a bag of his favorite coffee grounds.
$60 AT APOLLO BOX
Leatherman Surge
Leatherman Surge
Leatherman
Leatherman Surge
If your dad is always tinkering with things, he needs a multi-tool in his repertoire. Available in both stainless steel and black, this heavy-duty workhorse has extra-large scissors, full-size knife blades, replaceable wire cutters and a bottle opener -- so why not throw in a six-pack of his favorite beer for him to enjoy on his special day?
$130 AT LEATHERMAN
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon saves the day, again. Now thinner and lighter than ever, the newest Kindle Paperwhite has twice the storage of its previous version (8GB) and is completely waterproof -- present it to him with a book from his favorite author already downloaded.
$130 AT AMAZON
Crosley C6 Bluetooth Turntable
Crosley C6 Bluetooth Turntable
Walmart
Crosley C6 Bluetooth Turntable
Did your father instill a love of music in his kids? Return the favor with this classic two-speed belt-driven turntable with a built-in preamp. For an extra-sweet personalized Father's Day gift, bundle it with some vinyl that you remember listening to together back in the day.
$129 AT WALMART
Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit
Solo Stove
Solo Stove
Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit
Every dad with a backyard could use a giant fire pit, and the Yukon burns wood so efficiently that only ultra-fine ash will remain (meaning cleanup is a breeze). In other words, this will be the perfect gift for Father's Day.
$460 AT SOLO STOVE (REGULARLY $600)
Gillette NFL Personalized Razor
NFL Personalized Razor
Gillette
Gillette NFL Personalized Razor
The name of his favorite NFL team is all you need for a personalized gift he'll use all the time. These officially licensed razors feature Gillette's most advanced blades for a smooth shave. Order a one-time delivery or subscribe him for refills -- shipping is free.
$25 AND UP AT GILLETTE
Dylan's Candy Bar Nostalgia Gift Bucket
Retro Candy Gift Box
Dylan's Candy Bar
Dylan's Candy Bar Nostalgia Gift Bucket
Take Dad on a sweet trip down memory lane with this retro-inspired gift box. It's filled with three pounds of nostalgic candy like Sugar Babies, Charleston Chews, Pop Rocks, Fruit Stripe Gum, Smarties and Satellite Wafers -- if you're lucky, he'll share with the family. 
$75 AT DYLAN'S CANDY BAR
Duluth Trading Co. Leather AWOL Bag 2.0
Leather AWOL Bag 2.0
Duluth Trading Co.
Duluth Trading Co. Leather AWOL Bag 2.0
Inspired by "AWOL" military bags and made of cowhide that's been richly oiled, this handsome leather bag is the perfect gift for any dad on the go.
$300 AT DULUTH TRADING CO.
All-Clad Stainless Steel 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set With Case
All-Clad Stainless Steel 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set with Case
Amazon
All-Clad Stainless Steel 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set With Case
Is it a cliché? Maybe. Is barbecue delicious? Definitely. This stainless steel four-piece kit by beloved kitchen tool brand All-Clad is a great gift idea for Dad or Grandpa and exactly what a grill master-in-training needs.
$120 AT AMAZON

RELATED CONTENT:

12 Best Last-Minute Online Flower and Plant Delivery Services for Celebrating Father's Day

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Starts June 21: What You Need to Know

Last Minute Funny Father's Day T-Shirts for Hilarious Dads

The Best Levi's Jean Jackets For Men at Amazon's Father's Day Sale

Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts For Dads Who Love WWE Wrestling

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021: What to Get Dad This Year

Father's Day Gifts for Dad: Wallets Are 70% Off at Coach Outlet

Best Father's Day Gifts Under $50 and $30

Amazon Father's Day Deals on Designer Watches

Father's Day Gifts 2021: Gift Cards, Plant Delivery and More

Amazon's Father's Day Sale: Best Deals on Lacoste

Amazon's Father's Day Sale: Deals on Men's Clothing

The Best Care Package Ideas for Father's Day 2021

The Force Is Strong With These Star Wars Gifts for Father's Day

The Best Levi's Jean Jackets For Men at Amazon's Father's Day Sale