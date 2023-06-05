Father's Day 2023 is coming up in less than two weeks, and if you haven't begun browsing for the perfect gift, we're here to help you secure the best affordable Father's Day gifts.

Whether he's a coffee lover who's always down to try a new blend, a jet-setter in search of gadgets to make travel easier or a fashion-forward dad whose closet could use an update, we've found the best gifts for every type of dad.

For this gift guide, we've scoured the web to find great gift ideas at $30 or under for any father figure in your life — because a thoughtful gift doesn't have to be expensive. Some of our favorites from the list include an Apple AirTag, cold brew coffee maker, luxe cologne and Oprah's favorite hot sauce.

If you want more gift ideas for the holiday, check out the best gifts for new dads, our favorite Father's Day gifts from lululemon and Nordstrom Rack deals for dads.

Below, shop the best Father's Day gifts under $30.

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. $28 Shop Now

Dossier Aromatic Star Anise Dossier Dossier Aromatic Star Anise Inspired by the ultra-popular Dior Sauvage cologne, Dossier's impression of the scent delivers the same spicy notes of star anise, nutmeg, geranium and amberwood at a fraction of the price. $29 Shop Now

MARLOWE. Best Sellers Kit Amazon MARLOWE. Best Sellers Kit Kick off his skincare journey with Marlowe., offering cruelty-free skincare and grooming products that focus on sustainability. The best sellers kit bundles their gentle, yet effective cleanser, lightweight moisturizer, and exfoliating body soap. $37 $30 Shop Now

Bean Box Coffee Sampler Bean Box Bean Box Coffee Sampler Bean box's most popular coffee tasting experience lets you choose from 1, 3, 6, or 12-month gift subscription plans. Each box includes four fresh, expertly-curated coffees every month along with an artisan treat and tasting notes. $24 AND UP Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass Let them be the toast of the town with these stunning glasses, intricately etched streets from their favorite city. Gift this with your special someone's favorite liquor and have an impressive custom gift, all for under $20 from Uncommon Goods. $18 Shop Now

