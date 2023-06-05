Shopping

Spoil Dad on a Budget With the 15 Best Father's Day Gifts Under $30: Apple AirTags, Coffee Makers and More

By Lauren Gruber
Father's Day 2023 is coming up in less than two weeks, and if you haven't begun browsing for the perfect gift, we're here to help you secure the best affordable Father's Day gifts.

Whether he's a coffee lover who's always down to try a new blend, a jet-setter in search of gadgets to make travel easier or a fashion-forward dad whose closet could use an update, we've found the best gifts for every type of dad.

For this gift guide, we've scoured the web to find great gift ideas at $30 or under for any father figure in your life — because a thoughtful gift doesn't have to be expensive. Some of our favorites from the list include an Apple AirTag, cold brew coffee maker, luxe cologne and Oprah's favorite hot sauce.

If you want more gift ideas for the holiday, check out the best gifts for new dads, our favorite Father's Day gifts from lululemon and Nordstrom Rack deals for dads.

Below, shop the best Father's Day gifts under $30. 

Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag
Amazon
Apple AirTag

Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. 

$28
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker
Amazon
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker

A cold brew maker is the perfect Father's Day gift for coffee lovers! The set includes a single-serve machine, reusable filter, measuring spoon and 22-ounce tumbler.

$40$30
Banana Republic Border Stripe Silk Tie
Banana Republic Border Stripe Silk Tie
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Border Stripe Silk Tie

Available in red, green and slate grey, this 100% silk tie is an elegant addition to his wardrobe.

$65$21
Mixology Bartender Kit 9-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set
Mixology Bartender Kit 9-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set
Amazon
Mixology Bartender Kit 9-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set

The cocktail connoisseur in your life will have so much fun experimenting with this nine-piece bar tool kit — recipe cards included!

$32$22
WITH COUPON
Dossier Aromatic Star Anise
Dossier Aromatic Star Anise
Dossier
Dossier Aromatic Star Anise

Inspired by the ultra-popular Dior Sauvage cologne, Dossier's impression of the scent delivers the same spicy notes of star anise, nutmeg, geranium and amberwood at a fraction of the price.

$29
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Amazon
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet

This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean. 

$35$20
Bombas Performance Ankle Socks
Bombas Performance Ankle Socks
Dick's Sporting Goods
Bombas Performance Ankle Socks

Get these performance socks from Bombas for the avid golfer. This pair is specifically designed for golf, featuring moisture-wicking material, temperature-regulating vents, anti-blister tabs and arch support. 

$18
TRUFF Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce
TRUFF Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce
Amazon
TRUFF Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce

Spice up their life with Oprah's favorite hot sauce, a savory and balanced blend of black truffles, chili peppers and agave.

$15
MARLOWE. Best Sellers Kit
MARLOWE. Best Sellers Kit
Amazon
MARLOWE. Best Sellers Kit

Kick off his skincare journey with Marlowe., offering cruelty-free skincare and grooming products that focus on sustainability. The best sellers kit bundles their gentle, yet effective cleanser, lightweight moisturizer, and exfoliating body soap.

$37$30
Illume Elemental Collection Vetiver Sage
Illume Elemental Collection Vetiver Sage
Amazon
Illume Elemental Collection Vetiver Sage

Candles are always a welcome gift, and Illume's candles are made of all-natural soy and come in plenty of inviting scents such as botanical vetiver sage.

$18
Bean Box Coffee Sampler
Bean Box Coffee Sampler
Bean Box
Bean Box Coffee Sampler

Bean box's most popular coffee tasting experience lets you choose from 1, 3, 6, or 12-month gift subscription plans. Each box includes four fresh, expertly-curated coffees every month along with an artisan treat and tasting notes.

$24 AND UP
Timberland Men's Leather RFID Blocking Passcase Security Wallet
Timberland Men's Leather RFID Blocking Passcase Security Wallet
Amazon
Timberland Men's Leather RFID Blocking Passcase Security Wallet

Made with genuine leather, this RFID-blocking wallet features six card slots, two slip pockets, two bill pockets and an ID window to keep his essentials on hand.

$22
Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass
Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass

Let them be the toast of the town with these stunning glasses, intricately etched streets from their favorite city. Gift this with your special someone's favorite liquor and have an impressive custom gift, all for under $20 from Uncommon Goods.

$18
Uniqlo Supima Cotton Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Uniqlo Supima Cotton Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Uniqlo
Uniqlo Supima Cotton Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Because you can never have too many quality T-shirts. We love this supima cotton version from Uniqlo for its durability and thoughtful design.

$25
MLVOC 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow
MLVOC 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow
Amazon
MLVOC 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow

The jet setter in your life will love this travel neck pillow and accessories. The included eye mask and ear plugs will ensure they can rest even on a loud flight. 

$25
Ozeri Nouveaux II Electric Wine Opener with Foil Cutter
Ozeri Nouveaux II Electric Wine Opener with Foil Cutter
Walmart
Ozeri Nouveaux II Electric Wine Opener with Foil Cutter

This gift set for wine lovers includes a cordless electric wine bottle opener with an integrated foil cutter and a wine pourer-and-stopper.

$20$17

Find more Father's Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

