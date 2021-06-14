Shopping

UGG Father's Day Sale: 30% Off Cozy Gifts for Dad -- Last Chance

By ETonline Staff
UGG has launched their Father's Day Gifts Collection -- full of year-round favorites in a range of the brand's iconic style and feel. Starting today, treat Dad to slippers, leisurewear, or boots and get 30% off select styles, including the classic UGG scuff slipper. Father's Day is less than a week away (June 20th), so now's the perfect time to shop for the best gift for dad.

The gift of comfort is always a crowd pleaser and UGG is a favorite among celebs, too. Stars such as Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski all have rocked a variety of boot designs from the footwear line. Don't forget, UGG also offers clothing and accessories such as jackets, sweaters, scarves and socks. Standout Father's Day sale items include the ultra cozy crew socks and the fleece robe.

The sale event lasts until June 29, but UGG's wider sale section is consistently full of wardrobe staples. Shop the UGG Father's Day Gift Collection and browse through ET Style's top picks ahead. 

UGG Robinson Robe
For weekend mornings, your dad can wear this robe around the house with slippers and his favorite pajama pants.
$101 (REGULARLY $145)
UGG Scuff Slipper
Your father's new favorite house slipper made for weekends and nights in. 
$56 (REGULARLY $80)
UGG Tasman Slipper
With the same light, durable outsole as UGG's Classic boot, Dad will love this slipper that travels well outdoors.
$100
UGG Fluff It Slipper
Offering effortless style with exposed fluff and a laidback slip-on silhouette, the Fluff It is similar to the popular celebrity styles. 
$110
UGG Fincher Ultra Cozy Crew Socks
Great for lounging around the house, the versatile cut of these socks works equally well with work boots and dress shoes.
$14 (REGULARLY $20)
UGG Iggy Sherpa Half Zip Pullover
We love how cozy this UGG logo sherpa half-zip pullover looks. 
$175 (REGULARLY $240)
UGG Neumel Boot
The iconic heritage chukka is a timeless boot made of rich suede and lined with wool for a slipper-like feel indoors or out.
$130
Ugg Classic Mini Fluff Spill Seam
The classic UGG boot with fluffy accents. 
$119 AT UGG (REGULARLY $170)
Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Bling
This mini bootie boasts Swarovski crystals for a touch of glamour. 
$112 (REGULARLY $160)
Ugg Classic Boom Ankle Boot
This ankle style combines a sneaker and a boot -- it has a cushioned sole that makes it comfortable for all-day wearing. 
$112 (REGULARLY $160)
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
Once you're done picking a gift out for Dad, treat yourself to the trendy style of the season.
$100

