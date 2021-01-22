Fashion

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Trendy Boots

By ETonline Staff
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

There's a new pair of UGGs celebrities are loving right now. Stylish stars such as Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk have all been spotted rocking the UGG Classic Ultra Mini -- a shorter, mini version of the classic comfy slip-on bootie that became a footwear staple in the early 2000s. 

The mini UGGs are a cooler take on the iconic UGG silhouette -- which is undoubtedly cozy and soft on the feet. Celebs love wearing the boot while out and about on their off-duty days. The versatile design goes with a variety of looks such as leggings, shorts and dresses. 

It's the perfect shoe to easily slip on and off for winter, too. The boot is pre-treated to repel lightweight water and has a durable sole to walk in. 

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Jared Siskin/WireImage
Jared Siskin/GC Images

The mini also comes in the taller, ankle version called the Classic Mini II. 

Shop the celeb-approved UGG boots below. 

UGG Classic Ultra Mini
UGG Classic Ultra Mini
UGG
UGG Classic Ultra Mini
$140 AT UGG
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
$150 AT UGG

