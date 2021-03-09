Shopping

10 Gifts for 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans

By ETonline Staff
Grey's Anatomy
It's been over 15 years since Shonda Rhimes gave the world what would become a hit television series known as the medical drama, Grey's Anatomy. And now, the fandom couldn't be bigger -- or more loyal.

Grey's Anatomy first debuted in 2005. Fast forward 17 seasons later, and the world of Seattle Grace/Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, its household doctors -- including Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) and McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey), its incredible medical emergencies and, of course, its many love triangles have become a beloved favorite for viewers everywhere.

With Rhimes' hit drama series returning on March 11 with its spring premiere on ABC, there's no question that fans of Grey's Anatomy are gearing up for what the season may have in store. If you've been watching the show since it first aired, patiently waiting each week for the next episode, or you recently streamed the show's past seasons on Netflix (and its 17th on Hulu) in record time, odds are you're eager for the return of Grey's Anatomy's beloved doctors. Or maybe you have a friend in your circle who claims the television drama as their favorite show.

Grey's Anatomy
Whoever the Grey's Anatomy fanatic is, help them build up the excitement for the return of the show with thoughtful gifts, such as a graphic shirt or sweatshirt featuring the medical drama's hospital. And luckily, you can find this type of merch from brands like Etsy, Amazon and Redbubble. Looking for a McDreamy scented candle? You'll find that and artwork with quotes from Grey's Anatomy characters. After all, any Grey's Anatomy fan will love something that touches on their favorite show.

From a themed mug and pajama sets to stickers and decorative pencils, scroll down to shop the ET Style's favorite Grey's Anatomy gifts below.

Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC on Thursday, March 11. However, you can also watch the series' past episodes on Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Endless Weekend Shop It's A Beautiful Day To Save Lives T-Shirt
How appropriate is this shirt -- which quotes a line from 'Grey's Anatomy' -- for your friends in the medical field?
Seaside Shirts Co. Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital Pajamas
Cozy up in this classic pajama set, which dons the name of the drama series' iconic hospital.
First and Paper Grey's Anatomy Collage Poster
For those who love to show off their fandom in the form of art and decor, why not get them an illustrated poster featuring details from the Shonda Rhimes show?
C&E Smells Like McDreamy Soy Wax Candle
This McDreamy-inspired candle can't save "lifes," but what can do is create the essential atmosphere for a cozy viewing session.
Msheinz The Original Team Sticker
For anyone who's been a fan of the show since the first season, this sticker gives a nod to the team that started it all.
Define Design 11 Greys Anatomy Gift Pencil Set
Prefer to gifts smaller things that pack a lot of meaning? Opt for these engraved pencils, which feature different phrases and names from 'Grey's Anatomy.'
Poca Allya Grey's Anatomy Sweatshirt
Those who love to sport a sweatshirt around the clock will love having this heathered blue option in their cozy clothes collection.
First and Paper Grey's Anatomy TV Show Scene Poster
If you have a best friend who loves the show, this type of gift will melt their heart.
Ginger Salt Gifts Grey's Anatomy Mug "Dark & Twisty" Meredith Grey Mug
'Grey's Anatomy' mega-fans will know exactly what this mug -- which features a quote from Meredith Grey -- means.
Magik Apparel Donna Grey's Anatomy T-shirt
Sometimes, a sweet and simple graphic T-shirt with your favorite show's logo is all you need.
