Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are back as their iconic Sex and the City characters in the series' reboot, And Just Like That... for HBO Max. The cast is currently filming the revival in New York City, and the pics from set are giving fans a sneak peek into the scenes and, most importantly, the fashion!

In high anticipation for the series ET Style has gathered the best looks we've seen so far from the set, and we did a little shopping to find a combination of similar and exact styles so you can channel Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda in real life. (Cosmopolitans optional!)

For more news on the reboot, be sure to follow ET for the latest, including the return of Chris Noth as Mr. Big, what to expect from Miranda's and Charlotte's kids, new cast member announcements and gifts for Sex and the City fans!

Below, shop the looks from And Just Like That...

SJP was spotted with Noth in a voluminous Carolina Herrera polka-dot maxi skirt, worn with a boatneck Capezio bodysuit, embellished satin pointed-toe pumps and a statement head piece -- a signature accessory of Carrie's.

Gotham/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

We can't wait for the catchup chats between Carrie and Miranda. Even when just walking around the city, the friends are always dressed up. Parker rocked a floral print jacket and a flowy jumpsuit, while Nixon donned a colorful multi-stripe frock by Dries Van Noten.

James Devaney/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

A midi shirtdress cinched with a waist belt is a go-to outfit formula for the SATC ladies. SJP wore a pink Carolina Herrera number cinched with a studded belt. Nixon opted for a plaid piece from L'Agence, which is on sale right now, and a brown waist belt.

James Devaney/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Love Charlotte's Upper East Side style? Copy her outfit of a puff sleeve top, polka-dot skirt and bright pumps. Peep her new pup!

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

A high-neck midi dress with a feminine floral pattern is a Charlotte staple. Pair it with a top-handle satchel to complete the ladylike look.

James Devaney/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

