The Best Looks From the 'Sex and the City' Reboot -- And Where to Find Them

By ETonline Staff
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are back as their iconic Sex and the City characters in the series' reboot, And Just Like That... for HBO Max. The cast is currently filming the revival in New York City, and the pics from set are giving fans a sneak peek into the scenes and, most importantly, the fashion! 

In high anticipation for the series ET Style has gathered the best looks we've seen so far from the set, and we did a little shopping to find a combination of similar and exact styles so you can channel Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda in real life. (Cosmopolitans optional!)  

For more news on the reboot, be sure to follow ET for the latest, including the return of Chris Noth as Mr. Big, what to expect from Miranda's and Charlotte's kids, new cast member announcements and gifts for Sex and the City fans!

Below, shop the looks from And Just Like That... 

SJP was spotted with Noth in a voluminous Carolina Herrera polka-dot maxi skirt, worn with a boatneck Capezio bodysuit, embellished satin pointed-toe pumps and a statement head piece -- a signature accessory of Carrie's.

Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Chris Noth are seen filming "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" in the Chelsea on August 02, 2021 in New York City.
Gotham/GC Images

GET THE LOOK: 

Capezio Boatneck 3/4 Sleeve Leotard
Capezio Boatneck 3/4 Sleeve Leotard
Amazon
Capezio Boatneck 3/4 Sleeve Leotard
$22 AT AMAZON
ASOS Button Through Midi Skirt in Cream & Black Dot Print
ASOS Button Through Midi Skirt in Cream & Black Dot Print
ASOS
ASOS Button Through Midi Skirt in Cream & Black Dot Print
$40 AT ASOS
Badgley Mischka Cher Crystal Embellished Pump
Badgley Mischka Cher Crystal Embellished Pump
Nordstrom
Badgley Mischka Cher Crystal Embellished Pump
$225 AT NORDSTROM
A Feathered Affair Nude Salmon Dusky Pink Feather Headband
A Feathered Affair Nude Salmon Dusky Pink Feather Headband
Etsy
A Feathered Affair Nude Salmon Dusky Pink Feather Headband
$26 AT ETSY

We can't wait for the catchup chats between Carrie and Miranda. Even when just walking around the city, the friends are always dressed up. Parker rocked a floral print jacket and a flowy jumpsuit, while Nixon donned a colorful multi-stripe frock by Dries Van Noten. 

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon
James Devaney/GC Images

GET THE LOOK: 

Eloquii Wrap Around Dress
Eloquii Wrap Around Dress
Eloquii
Eloquii Wrap Around Dress
$100 AT ELOQUII
Daniel Rainn Floral-Print Open Blazer
Daniel Rainn Floral-Print Open Blazer
Macy's
Daniel Rainn Floral-Print Open Blazer
$88 AT MACY'S
PrettyLittleThing Ruched Cup Strappy Wide Leg Jumpsuit
PrettyLittleThing Ruched Cup Strappy Wide Leg Jumpsuit
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Ruched Cup Strappy Wide Leg Jumpsuit
$68 AT PRETTYLITTLETHING

A midi shirtdress cinched with a waist belt is a go-to outfit formula for the SATC ladies. SJP wore a pink Carolina Herrera number cinched with a studded belt. Nixon opted for a plaid piece from L'Agence, which is on sale right now, and a brown waist belt. 

Sarah Jessica Parker Cynthia Nixon
James Devaney/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:  

L'Agence Cameron Shirt Dress
L'Agence Cameron Shirt Dress
L'Agence
L'Agence Cameron Shirt Dress
$225 AT L'AGENCE (REGULARLY $375)
Circus by Sam Edelman Signature "C" Waist Belt, 50 mm
Circus by Sam Edelman Signature "C" Waist Belt, 50 mm
Macy's
Circus by Sam Edelman Signature "C" Waist Belt, 50 mm
$36 AT MACY'S
Staud Millie Dress
Staud Millie Dress
Shopbop
Staud Millie Dress
$325 AT SHOPBOP
Boohoo Studded Buckled Waist Belt
Boohoo Studded Buckled Waist Belt
Boohoo
Boohoo Studded Buckled Waist Belt
$10 AT BOOHOO (REGULARLY $24)

Love Charlotte's Upper East Side style? Copy her outfit of a puff sleeve top, polka-dot skirt and bright pumps. Peep her new pup! 

Kristin Davis
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

A.L.C. Josie Tie Back Tee
A.L.C. Josie Tie Back Tee
Bloomingdale's
A.L.C. Josie Tie Back Tee
$135 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S
Faithfull the Brand Knee Length Skirt
Faithfull the Brand Knee Length Skirt
Yoox
Faithfull the Brand Knee Length Skirt
$108 AT YOOX (REGULARLY $144)
Marc Fisher LTD Zala Block Heel Pump
Marc Fisher LTD Zala Block Heel Pump
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Fisher LTD Zala Block Heel Pump
$52 (REGULARLY $160)

A high-neck midi dress with a feminine floral pattern is a Charlotte staple. Pair it with a top-handle satchel to complete the ladylike look. 

'And Just Like That'
James Devaney/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Eliza J Pleat Body-Con Cocktail Dress
Eliza J Pleat Body-Con Cocktail Dress
Nordstrom
Eliza J Pleat Body-Con Cocktail Dress
$168 AT NORDSTROM
JW Pei Stella Top Handle Bag
JW Pei Stella Top Handle Bag
JW Pei
JW Pei Stella Top Handle Bag
$89 AT JW PEI

