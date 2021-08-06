Shopping

The Best Gifts for 'Sex and the City' Fans

By ETonline Staff
Actresses Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall on the set of "Sex In The City: The Movie" in New York City on September 21, 2007
And Just Like That... Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are heading back into our lives. Filming is in full swing on the Sex and the City revival, 17 years after the show aired its series finale on HBO. 

Sex and the City was a game changer for the network, earning seven Emmys, eight Golden Globes and three SAG Awards, in addition to earning critical and cultural acclaim for tackling topics like sexuality, femininity and female friendships. The franchise was such a success that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon also reprised their roles for two movies -- 2008's Sex and the City and 2010's Sex and the City 2 -- and while Cattrall won't be returning for the new series, she'll always be our Samantha. 

The 10-episode And Just Like That... is set to debut later this year, and there's no better time to put your fandom on display. Whether you're in the market for something fun for your partner, friend, co-worker or yourself, there are tons of great gifts across the web.

Shop ET Style's favorite Sex and the City gifts below, and don't forget to catch up on what the ladies have been up to by binging past episodes on HBO Max, Hulu or Prime Video

Savage Classy Bougie Ratchet Short Sleeve Tee
Savage Classy Bougie Ratchet Sex In The City Unisex Jersey Short Sleeve Tee.png
Etsy
Savage Classy Bougie Ratchet Short Sleeve Tee
We think Megan Thee Stallion would agree with this classification. 
$15
We Should All Be Mirandas
We Should All Be Mirandas.png
Amazon
We Should All Be Mirandas
From the creators of @everyoutfitonSATC, this cheeky self-help-style book explores the magic of Sex and the City's most underrated character. 
$8
Spin Master Games Sex and The City Trivia Game
Spin Master Games Cardinal Industries Sex and The City Trivia Game.png
Amazon
Spin Master Games Sex and The City Trivia Game
The game includes 1000 trivia questions. 
$46
'Scent and the City' Cosmopolitan Scented Candle
Cosmopolitan Scented Martini Glass Gel Candle
Etsy
'Scent and the City' Cosmopolitan Scented Candle
The candle can be ordered in orange, pink, red, peach and clear. 
$12
Samantha Jones vs. The People Face Mask
Sex And The City Samantha Jones vs. The People Adjustable Cloth Face Mask.png
Etsy
Samantha Jones vs. The People Face Mask
Stay safe the Samantha way. 
$13
Carrie Bradshaw Cosmopolitan iPhone Case
Carrie Bradshaw Cosmopolitan iPhone Case.png
Redbubble
Carrie Bradshaw Cosmopolitan iPhone Case
A durable, flexible case that protects your phone while you're ordering Carrie's favorite drink at the bar. 
$21
Samantha Prayer Candle
Samantha Prayer Candle.png
Etsy
Samantha Prayer Candle
For when you need a certain kind of advice. 
$19
Carrie Name Necklace
Carrie Name Necklace.png
Etsy
Carrie Name Necklace
Get your own personalized name necklace, just like Carrie. 
$27
Steve 'The Dreamboat' Brady Mug
Steve The Dreamboat Brady Mug.png
Redbubble
Steve 'The Dreamboat' Brady Mug
Show your love for the series' perennial nice guy. 
$17
VIZZ Carrie Brashaw Shirt So I Sat There and Had A Glass of Wine T-Shirt
VIZZ Carrie Brashaw Shirt So I Sat There and Had A Glass of Wine T-Shirt.png
Amazon
VIZZ Carrie Brashaw Shirt So I Sat There and Had A Glass of Wine T-Shirt
What would Carrie Bradshaw do? We know the answer. 
$20
Sex & the City Soy Candle
Sex & the City Soy Candle.png
Etsy
Sex & the City Soy Candle
Select your preferred scent and label before checking out. 
$16

