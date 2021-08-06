And Just Like That... Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are heading back into our lives. Filming is in full swing on the Sex and the City revival, 17 years after the show aired its series finale on HBO.

Sex and the City was a game changer for the network, earning seven Emmys, eight Golden Globes and three SAG Awards, in addition to earning critical and cultural acclaim for tackling topics like sexuality, femininity and female friendships. The franchise was such a success that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon also reprised their roles for two movies -- 2008's Sex and the City and 2010's Sex and the City 2 -- and while Cattrall won't be returning for the new series, she'll always be our Samantha.

The 10-episode And Just Like That... is set to debut later this year, and there's no better time to put your fandom on display. Whether you're in the market for something fun for your partner, friend, co-worker or yourself, there are tons of great gifts across the web.

Shop ET Style's favorite Sex and the City gifts below, and don't forget to catch up on what the ladies have been up to by binging past episodes on HBO Max, Hulu or Prime Video.

