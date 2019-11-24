Justin Timberlake was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, but a source tells ET their outing was completely innocent.

A source who was with the group at the New Orleans bar The Absinthe House tells ET this was an innocent gathering of friends as well as cast and crew members on a balcony overlooking Bourbon Street and nothing more. Additionally, Wainwright's rep tells ET: "There is no validity to the speculation." ET has reached out to Timberlake's rep for comment.

A second source tells ET that Justin and Alisha are like brother and sister and them hanging out on the balcony was "harmless."

A third source who is connected to Old Absinthe House tells ET that the upper balcony where Justin and Alisha were photographed is a private events space balcony. The source says the space “was booked for the group for the entire night” ahead of the cast and crew coming in that night.

The two are currently shooting the movie Palmer together in New Orleans, and in photos obtained by The Sun, Timberlake, 38, and Wainwright, 30, are seen together on the bar's balcony. In the pics, Wainwright puts her hand on the singer's knee and holds his hand. It's unclear if the two were working or rehearsing.

Palmer follows Timberlake as former high school football star Eddie Palmer after he returns to his hometown following a prison sentence. As he encounters difficulties from his past upon his arrival, Eddie also finds himself becoming the ward to a young boy who was abandoned by his mother. Wainwright portrays Maggie Hayes, a school teacher who develops a relationship with Eddie.

Timberlake has been married to Jessica Biel since 2012 and they share a 4-year-old son, Silas. Both Biel and Timberlake recently opened up to ET about their happy marriage and making their relationship work.

"It's like once you find that person, it's like a baptism, where you're like, 'I can't go back,' you know what I mean?" he told ET. "Like, I don't, I can't go back, so, which is what fatherhood's like too."

