Justin Timberlake Can’t Stop Flirting With Jessica Biel on Instagram

Easy there, guys! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are clearly smitten with one another and they aren't afraid to let their love show on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Biel appeared in an 80s-inspired sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and rocked an eclectic look, complete with a denim dress, oversized red belt, massive glasses, and sky-high curly hair.

"@jimmyfallon sent me back to the 80s tonight and honestly? Didn't hate it. Watch us TRY and keep a straight face on @fallontonight!!!" Biel captioned several photos of the style.

Unable to resist, Timberlake took to the comments section where he left a funny and suggestive comment, writing, "Uh... bring this outfit home and..."

This isn't the first time the pair has become flirty on social media. Back in August, Biel posted an old screen test clip from her 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Timberlake commented, "God, I love you."

Timberlake also regularly comments with heart emojis on his wife's pics. In September, Biel posted a throwback bikini video, which prompted Timberlake's comment, "Gimme..."

ET's Brooke Anderson spoke with Timberlake recently about his love for his wife of almost seven years.

"It's like once you find that person, it's like a baptism, where you're like, 'I can't go back,' you know what I mean?" he told ET. "Like, I don't, I can't go back, so, which is what fatherhood's like too."

Biel responded to her husband's sweet interview when speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner shortly after. Watch the clip below to see her reaction:

