Justin Timberlake loves Jessica Biel at any age!

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share an epic throwback video of herself auditioning for the 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

“#TBT Baby mid-screentest. Guess the movie. Hint: Starts with Texas, ends with me on the floor,” Biel captioned the clip.

In the video a very distraught Biel in her early 20s, who would go on to play Erin, reads off lines as she tries to get people to believe her about the infamous killer.

And if the video itself wasn’t precious enough, Biel’s hubby, Justin Timberlake, also shared his praise, commenting, “God, I love you.”

JT has nothing but love for his wife these days. Though Biel came under fire earlier this summer for joining environmental activist and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak out against a proposed bill that would limit medical exemptions from vaccinations without approval from a state public health officer. Despite Biel clarifying that she wasn’t anti-vaccine, the actress still received lots of criticism online.

Shortly after, Timberlake praised his wife in his speech at the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

For more from the couple, watch the clip below:

