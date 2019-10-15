Jessica Biel is reflecting on her time with husband Justin Timberlake.

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the actress at the premiere of Limetown at The Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she shared when she knew the "Mirrors" singer was her "person."

"I knew that he was my person early on, but we were so young. There wasn't any big risks being taken. There wasn't anything... really putting anything on the line. We were just hanging out," she shared. "I think before we got married, that's when I was like, 'Oh yeah, this is the person I want to be in the boat with when we hit the rapids, because we're going to hit the rapids and we're going to have to hold on tight. Can you row? Because I can row, I think you can row, let's try this.'"

"It was like that early on in our relationship and when you're married for the first time you go, 'OK. You can't just jump out of this thing,'" she added.

Earlier this week, Timberlake fawned over his wife of almost seven years, telling ET that Biel and their son, Silas, are everything for him. "It's like once you find that person, it's like a baptism, where you're like, 'I can't go back,' you know what I mean?" he said. "Like, I don't, I can't go back, so, which is what fatherhood's like too."

"I'm just enjoying the ride," he noted.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Meanwhile, Biel stars and executive produces her latest venture, Limetown. Based on the hit podcast of the same name, the series follows American Public Radio journalist Lia Haddock (Biel) as she attempts to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research community in Tennessee.

As for how it's been being the boss on the show, she owes it all to her wonderful team of actors and partner Michelle Purple.

"For me, it's really important, because I am an actor first, I want to make my actors comfortable. I want them to feel that they have a safe place when they are doing their job," she expressed. "It's a very hard job and it's very exposing, and I just want to go out of my way and have them know that they have somebody on their side… That's my job as a producer."

Limetown premieres on Facebook Watch on Oct. 15.

