Jessica Biel is back on TV.

Following her Emmy-nominated performance on the USA Network anthology series, The Sinner, Biel is starring in the upcoming Facebook Watch original series, Limetown.

Based on the hit podcast of the same name, the series follows American Public Radio journalist Lia Haddock (Biel) as she attempts to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research community in Tennessee. The first trailer, released on Friday ahead of its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, shows just how suspenseful the series will be.

In addition to Biel, who is also an executive producer, the Limetown cast includes Stanley Tucci as Lia’s uncle, Emile, who is one of the missing, Marlee Matlin (Quantico), Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale), John Beasley (Shots Fired), Sherri Saum (The Fosters), Omar Elba (A Hologram for the King), Louis Ferriera (The Man in the High Castle) and Janet Kidder (Arrow).

The podcast, which became an instant hit when it was first released in 2015, has been compared to Serial and The X-Files. It’s the latest fictional podcast to get the TV treatment following the critically acclaimed Homecoming on Amazon starring Julia Roberts in the first season.

The #LIMETOWN crew worked SO hard on this show! 💪🏼 I did my part by standing in the rain. Can’t wait for @TIFF_NET! pic.twitter.com/GOD4UU8vUC — Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) August 21, 2019

Limetown will officially debut on Facebook Watch with two episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.

