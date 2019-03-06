Matt Bomer Will Star in Season 3 of Jessica Biel's 'The Sinner'

Matt Bomer is coming home.

The Magic Mike star will be returning to USA Network as the new lead on the upcoming third season of The Sinner, the pseudo-anthology series executive produced by Jessica Biel, the network announced Wednesday.

Bomer starred in USA Network's White Collar for six seasons from 2009 to 2014, playing brilliant con man Neal Caffrey. He will join returning star Bill Pullman in the new season of The Sinner, where he will portray Jamie, an upstanding Dorchester resident and expectant father who looks to Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) for support in the wake of an accident.

The third installment follows Ambrose as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

Bomer, who currently appears in DC Universe's Doom Patrol, expressed his enthusiasm over his latest adventure and "coming home."

"Words can’t really explain the excitement I feel getting to be a part of a show that I’m such a fan of, not to mention working with this incredible cast," he wrote on Twitter. "Also: it’s really nice to be coming home to @USA_Network - can’t wait!"

Previous seasons of The Sinner, created by Derek Simonds, starred Biel, Christopher Abbott, Carrie Coon, Elisha Henig, Natalie Paul and Tracy Letts.

