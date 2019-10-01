Justin Timberlake appeared to get nearly tackled by a fan while attending Paris Fashion Week with his wife, Jessica Biel, on Tuesday.

Timberlake, 38, was entering the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2020 show, hand in hand with Biel, when a man took hold of his right leg.

While the man then appeared to be held to the ground by security, he continued to cling onto Timberlake’s leg while the musician looked down, puzzled.

An eyewitness tells ET that the incident “all happened very suddenly,” after the man “somehow got around the barrier protecting the arrivals area and pounced on Justin’s leg.”

“He was completely shocked,” the witness said of Timberlake’s reaction. “Justin tried to shake the guy off, but couldn’t pry himself loose. [Jessica] was really scared because they didn’t know if the guy wanted to really hurt Justin or what his intentions were. Justin gave Jessica a reassuring smile, but it was clear he was concerned.”



The eyewitness added that four or five security guards “jumped” on the man but struggled to pull him off Timberlake.

“The guy was absolutely glued to Justin’s leg and wouldn’t let go,” the eyewitness said. “The security team couldn’t pull too hard because the man kept squeezing Justin’s leg. After about 20 seconds, they were able to pull him off Justin and took him away. Justin wasn’t hurt and he and Jessica were good sports about it as they went into the event, but you could tell by the look on their faces how freaked out they were.”

While not confirmed, some believe that the man who attempted to tackle Timberlake was Vitalii Sediuk, a renowned celebrity prankster.

Sediuk has been present throughout Paris Fashion Week and earlier in the day, he posted a photo on his Instagram Story showing Timberlake and Biel sitting in the audience at the GRAMMY Awards, with him in the background.

“It’s been awhile since I saw @justintimberlake at the grammys,” he wrote on the pic. “Nothing has changed with the exception that we both have beards now.”

In other photos shared on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Sediuk’s clothing and sandals match that of the man photographed tackling Timberlake.

The incident comes after Monday’s Chanel show was disrupted by a French YouTube star crashing the runway.

The woman, Marie Benoliel, strut her stuff alongside other models, until Gigi Hadid grabbed her by the shoulder, turned her around and escorted her off the runway.

See more from Paris Fashion Week below.

