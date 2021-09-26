Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Make Red Carpet Couple Debut
Kaia Gerber Wishes Boyfriend Jacob Elordi a Happy Birthday by Sh…
‘RHOA’ Stars Reunite at NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg’s Memorial
Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Go on Double Date With A$AP Rocky and Ke…
Liam Payne Jokes About Zayn Malik's One Direction Exit
Met Gala: Billie Eilish Channels Marilyn Monroe!
Saweetie Shows Lots of Skin in Crystal-Covered Look at Met Gala …
Met Gala 2021: Ciara Praises Natalia Bryant, Wears Russell Wilso…
Met Gala 2021: Maluma Gets Flirty With Donatella Versace on the …
Doja Cat Stuns in Six Outfit Changes at 2021 MTV VMAs
'New Amsterdam' Trailer Teases Max and Helen's Romantic Next Ste…
Lizzo Shares NSFW Reason for VMAs Absence on TikTok
Clint Eastwood on Acting at 91 in Latest Western ‘Cry Macho’ (Ex…
Max Harwood on Channeling Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande in ‘Everybod…
Wendy Williams Has COVID-19, Postpones Season 13 Of ‘The Wendy W…
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Facial Cosmetic Surgery Results
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lead TIME100: Most Influential Pe…
Kristen Bell Talks New Animated Series ‘Do, Re and Mi’
'Foundation' Sneak Peek: Everything to Know About Apple TV Plus'…
Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Loves’ Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Rel…
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have made their red carpet debut as a couple. The pair stepped out together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.
Gerber, 20, and Elordi, 24, were dressed to the nines for the event, with the model looking glamorous in a sparkling, champagne-colored Celine by Hedi Slimane dress. The Euphoria star, meanwhile, looked sharp in a black tux from Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane.
The couple couldn't have looked happier at the event, as Gerber was caught smiling from ear to ear while lovingly gazing up at her boyfriend.
Saturday's gala was co-chaired by Ava DuVernay, Ryan Murphy, and Jason Blum and honoring Sophia Loren and filmmaker Haile Gerima. Bob Iger, Tom Hanks and Annette Bening were also recognized for their fundraising efforts for the museum. Leslie Grace, Regina King, Spike Lee, Nicole Kidman, Katy Perry, Laverne Cox, Olivia Rodrigo, Cher and more stars were also in attendance.
Gerber and Elordi's night out came a week after they showcased PDA at her 20th birthday party. The American Horror Stories actress shared the pics on her Instagram.
See more on the couple in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Show Major PDA in Pics From Her B-Day Bash
Jacob Elordi Says Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Cut Off His Mullet
Kaia Gerber Wishes Jacob Elordi Happy Birthday With His Shirtless Pic