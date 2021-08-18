Jacob Elordi Says Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Cut Off His Mullet
Kaia Gerber Wishes Boyfriend Jacob Elordi a Happy Birthday by Sh…
Presley Gerber Appears to Have Removed His 'Misunderstood' Face …
Listen to Britney Spears Sing 'Lonely' Amid On-Going Conservator…
Shailene Woodley Says There’s ‘No Wedding Planning’ With Aaron R…
‘RHONY’s Bershan Shaw Admits She ‘Went Too Far’ With Sonja Morga…
Watch Josh Duhamel Turn Into Two-Face in 'Batman: The Long Hallo…
Britney Spears' New Lawyer Promises 'Aggressive' Moves, Kim and …
Paralympian Hunter Woodhall and Olympian Tara Davis Talk Babies,…
Britney Spears Says She Was ‘Told to Stay Quiet’ and Her New Att…
Prince Harry Gave Royal Family Heads Up About Tell-All Memoir
Emile Hirsch on His Shared Connection With Anton Yelchin Through…
Anna Faris Secretly Marries Michael Barrett
Ariel Winter Gushes Over Boyfriend Luke Benward, Can’t Wait For …
Angelina Jolie Wears Beekeeper Uniform to Celebrate Graduates of…
Idris Elba Says John Cena Was a ‘Weird Maniac’ While Filming ‘Th…
When We First Met Chris Evans: The Actor’s Biggest Milestones
Morgan Wallen Speaks Out After Using Racial Slur, Kanye West Get…
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Joke That They're Going to Have a…
'90 Day Fiancé': Mike Has a Meltdown and Stops Filming
Kaia Gerber was not a fan of Jacob Elordi's mullet. During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 24-year-old Euphoria actor told guest host Julie Bowen that his model girlfriend, 19, chopped off his hair when they first began dating.
On the late-night show, Elordi explained that he'd "always wanted" a mullet, something he hadn't been able to get first because of his mom and later because of his career. He decided to take the leap when he had time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My mom never let me have one 'cause she wanted me to be a gentleman, presentable," he explained, before explaining why the hairstyle didn't last long.
"My girlfriend, within a week of us dating, she cut it off. She took me to the bathroom, and she got scissors out, and she cut it off," the Kissing Booth star said of Gerber. "She said, 'You're cute, but not that cute.'"
Elordi and Gerber were first linked in September 2020, when they were photographed eating dinner together at Nobu in Malibu, California. They were next spotted kissing in Los Angels and vacationing with her parents in Los Cabos, Mexico.
They went Instagram official shortly thereafter, when they dressed up as Priscilla and Elvis Presley for Halloween.
In May, the model gushed over her beau, telling Vogue that "being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions."
"Lust is touching other people or wanting them," she added, "but love is really seeing someone." The next month, Gerber called Elordi "my love" in a sweet birthday tribute.
Watch the video below for more on the couple.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kaia Gerber Wishes Jacob Elordi Happy Birthday With His Shirtless Pic
Kaia Gerber Says Boyfriend Jacob Elordi Is Someone She 'Can Trust'
'Kissing Booth' Star Jacob Elordi Recalls His 'Romantic' First Kiss
Related Gallery