The Kissing Booth star was caught kissing in real life! Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber all but confirmed their relationship when they were spotted smooching during a coffee and shopping date with the model's dog in Los Angeles.

Gerber, 19, was dressed casually in a tucked-in gray tank top, jeans, blue Converse high-top sneakers and a black mask. As for Elordi, 23, he sported a blue hat and matching tennis shoes, black shorts and a long-sleeve T-shirt as well as a few rings and bracelets.

Last month, after they were spotted together several times, a source told ET that the two were in fact an item. "Things are really great between them," said the source. "They've been spending a lot of time together and seem super happy."

Backgrid

These two, who have been seen in California, Mexico and New York together, are no strangers to dating in the public eye. Gerber last dated Pete Davidson, whom she split from in January. Elordi, on his end, was previously linked to his Euphoria co-star, Zendaya, and has also dated his Kissing Booth co-star, Joey King.

In July, ET spoke with Elordi about the pressures of dating as a celebrity, and he admitted that it initially "bothered" him that people would pay so much attention to his dating life.

"Just even the fact that somebody you don't know knows your name could be quite disembodying. But then eventually, for me personally, it's got nothing to do with me, you know," he explained. "Imagine the store around the corner from where you are now. Whatever people are talking about is not your business, it's kind of how it feels. Unfortunately, it just has my name involved in it but it literally has nothing to do with me. It just doesn't affect the trajectory of my life. So I just kind of ignore it."

RELATED CONTENT:

Joey King's Real-Life 'Kissing Booth' Love Triangle With Jacob Elordi and Taylor Zakhar Perez

Jacob Elordi Kisses Tommy Dorfman in Adorable Pics

Why Jacob Elordi May Be Over 'The Kissing Booth'

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Enjoy Vacation in Mexico With Her Parents This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery