Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are enjoying some mother-daughter downtime.

The brunette beauties were spotted at an airport in New York City on Wednesday, after arriving home from Gerber's Louis Vuitton modeling gig in Hollywood, Florida.

Crawford, 53, and Gerber, 18, were photographed at the airport in matching leather jackets, sunglasses and sneakers. It appeared they were trying to keep a low profile while making their way through the busy airport.

The outing comes amid reports that Gerber has called it quits with Pete Davidson. The two first sparked romance rumors last October, and were last publicly seen together in Miami, Florida, for a friend's wedding.

Just last month, Davidson addressed his romance with Gerber during a segment on Saturday Night Live. "You get to date a famous woman and everyone's delighted, but I do it and America wants to punch me in the throat," the 26-year-old comedian joked. "There's a million guys who look like me and I'm the only one who has a job. It's just me and Tyga."

Davidson also implied that he was making plans to check himself into a mental health facility during SNL's winter hiatus.

"I'm going on 'vacation' but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces," he said. "And it costs $100,000 but I still have roommates."

