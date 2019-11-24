Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are already heading to weddings together.

The Saturday Night Live star and his reported girlfriend were spotted walking hand-in-hand while attending a friend's nuptials in Miami, Florida, on Saturday night -- and both naturally got gussied up for the big occasion.

The 26-year-old comedian rocked black slacks and a black suit jacket with a white button-up dress shirt, minus a tie, for the momentous ceremony. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old rising supermodel chose a navy-blue polka dot Reformation dress, which she paired with some simple jewelry pieces, black strappy sandal heels and a tiny, bright-orange handbag for the occasion.

Just hours before attending the wedding, Davidson and Gerber were spied relaxing poolside, where they regularly flaunted PDA for onlookers.

The couple also climbed in the pool together, where Gerber, sporting a black bikini, and Davidson, wearing long black swimming trunks, also did some more kissing.

The getaway arrives after a source told ET that the two spent last weekend together at the SNL after-party in New York City, where they didn't hide their relationship then, either.

"Throughout the night, they were very affectionate and flirtatious with one another," the source said. "At one point in the evening, Pete and Kaia were alone together in the back of the restaurant, in one of the booths. They were laughing with each other and exchanging flirtatious touches."

Following Davidson's reported split from actress Margaret Qualley in October, he and Kaia, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, have been spotted together numerous times.

First, they were spied eating at the hip restaurant Sadelle's, then Davidson was seen leaving Gerber's apartment after a lunch date. Soon after, Gerber attended a Knicks game with her father -- which Davidson also happened to be on hand for.

For more on the new couple, watch below.

