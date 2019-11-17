Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber's blossoming romance continues.

A source tells ET that the pair spent Saturday night together at the Saturday Night Live after party at Le Chalet, a new New York City hot spot, where they didn't hide their relationship. The source says Davidson and Gerber "arrived to the after party together and it was clear in their style choices that they were going for a matching '90s-inspired look."

"Throughout the night, they were very affectionate and flirtatious with one another," the source adds. "At one point in the evening, Pete and Kaia were alone together in the back of the restaurant, in one of the booths. They were laughing with each other and exchanging flirtatious touches."

However, the source adds that they weren't spotted kissing during the night of revelry. The source also says Davidson spent the evening mingling with his SNL co-stars, including Heidi Gardner, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang, Mikey Day and Beck Bennett as well.

Soon after the 26-year-old's reported split from Margaret Qualley in October, Davidson and Kaia, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, have been spotted together numerous times. First, they were spied eating at the hip restaurant Sadelle's, then Davidson was seen leaving Gerber's apartment after a lunch date. Soon after, Gerber attended a Knicks game with her father -- which Davidson also happened to be on hand for.

In November, the 18-year-old supermodel was wearing an eyebrow-raising piece of jewelry while at the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon in Beverly Hills -- a necklace featuring a "P" pendant, which naturally fueled heated speculation.

Since, the two have proudly displayed some PDA for fans, including holding hands while leaving a grocery store in upstate New York together.

