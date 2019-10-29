Kaia Gerber Attends NY Knicks Game With Dad Rande -- and Pete Davidson Is There!
Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson found themselves at the same place at the same time on Monday night.
The pair, who were recently photographed enjoying a meal together in New York City, both headed out to the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Monday. Kaia, 18, attended the game with her dad, Rande Gerber, while Pete, 25, was seated separately, next to Maluma.
Kaia and Pete's outing on Monday comes just days after the Saturday Night Live star was spotted leaving Kaia's NYC apartment; the two sparked romance rumors after they were snapped together at Sadelle's last week.
Pete was previously linked to Margaret Qualley, whom he spent time with this summer. Before that, the comedian had a brief romance with Kate Beckinsale. Pete and Ariana Grande ended their engagement last October.
Kaia has yet to have a public romance but was spotted earlier this year with model Wellington Grant.
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Pete Davidson's Star-Studded Dating History: A Complete Timeline
Pete Davidson Leaves Kaia Gerber's Apartment After Lunch Together
Pete Davidson Spotted With Kaia Gerber in NYC