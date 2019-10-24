Pete Davidson Leaves Kaia Gerber's Apartment After Lunch Together

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber appear to be spending even more time together.

The Saturday Night Live star was spotted leaving the model's apartment in New York City on Thursday, following their meal together at Sadelle's in New York City earlier this week. The pair's outing came soon after it was reported that Davidson split from Margaret Qualley, whom he started dating this summer.

Davidson appeared to wave to photographers as he headed out the back door of Gerber's building in Soho on Thursday, dressed in the same black jacket and sweatpants he wore the day prior. He carried a Louis Vuitton bag over his left shoulder, and held a white box under his right arm.

Gerber was previously linked to model Wellington Grant earlier this year, while Davidson had brief romances with Qualley and Kate Beckinsale before her.

Davidson split from Ariana Grande last October, four months after they got engaged. See more on his dating history in the video below.

