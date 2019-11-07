Kaia Gerber may be showing her affection for her rumored beau!

The 18-year-old model stepped out to attend the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon in Beverly Hills on Wednesday with her mom, Cindy Crawford, and grandmother, Jennifer Maki. At the event, Gerber and Maki presented Crawford with the Women of Achievement Award.

For the event, Gerber stunned in a white corset V-neck dress by Fleur du Mal, but it was her choice of necklace that really made a statement. The model opted for a gold necklace with a "P" pendant to go along with a second, longer necklace, as well as small, gold hoop earrings.

The initial in question is significant because, as of late, Gerber has been romantically linked to Pete Davidson. While the necklace could have a myriad of meanings -- Gerber's brother, 20-year-old Presley, for instance -- many were quick to take it as a sign that things are heating up between Gerber and the Saturday Night Live star.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The rumored couple was first spotted last month while grabbing a bite to eat in New York City. Following their lunch date, Davidson was seen leaving Gerber's apartment. Just days later, both Davidson and Gerber attended a New York Knicks game, though they sat separately.

Davidson was previously linked to Margaret Qualley, whom he spent time with this summer. Before that, the comedian had a brief romance with Kate Beckinsale. Davidson and Ariana Grande ended their engagement last October. Gerber has yet to have a public romance but was spotted earlier this year with model Wellington Grant.

Watch the video below for more on Davidson and Gerber.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson Spotted With Kaia Gerber After Reported Split From Margaret Qualley Embed Code Restart

Kaia Gerber Attends NY Knicks Game With Dad Rande -- and Pete Davidson Is There!

Pete Davidson Leaves Kaia Gerber's Apartment After Lunch Together

Pete Davidson Spotted With Kaia Gerber in NYC

Related Gallery