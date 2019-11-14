Looks like romance is in the air for Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber.

The 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star and 18-year-old fashion model escaped the busy Big Apple to spend some quality time together in upstate New York this week.

The pair were spotted on Wednesday walking hand-in-hand outside a grocery story for one of their first public displays of affection since first sparking romance rumors last month.

Both stars dressed to stay warm in the brisk New York weather. Gerber wore a yellow knit top under a black leather jacket with denim jeans, and topped her look off with a white beanie.

Meanwhile, Davidson dressed casually in a dark blue sweatshirt over a white T-shirt along with a pair of dark slacks, and appeared to be smiling as they chatted.

The pair's heartwarming outing comes just days after Gerber attended the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon in Beverly Hills, where she added fuel to the fire of romance rumors with a golden necklace with a "P" pendant.

The rumored couple was first spotted last month while grabbing a bite to eat in New York City. Following their lunch date, Davidson was seen leaving Gerber's apartment. Just days later, both Davidson and Gerber attended a New York Knicks game, though they sat separately.

