Is "BDE" still a thing without a "D"?

Pete Davidson covers Paper Magazine's #BreaktheInternet issue, but something's... missing. TheSaturday Night Live star pokes fun at the "BDE" memes by removing his nether regions altogether. Posed like a Ken doll, his cover puts his lack of parts on full display; Davidson wears nothing but a shirt, scarf and single sock.

"PAPER was excited to work with Tommy Dorfman, a talented actor and PAPER Person who approached us with an idea to produce a shoot with his friend and fellow actor, Pete Davidson. They were excited about the idea of Tommy photographing Pete as a depressed Ken doll living in Staten Island, a shoot that hints at Pete’s public mental health journey, his coverage in the tabloids and, of course, the infamous 'BDE' meme,'" Paper editors said in a statement.

PAPER Magazine / Tommy Dorfman

Headlines about Davidson's "big d*ck energy" erupted last year amid his former romance with Ariana Grande (she even referenced it in her "Thank U, Next" music video). Other images in the spread put less of a focus on Davidson's downstairs.

PAPER Magazine / Tommy Dorfman

PAPER Magazine / Tommy Dorfman

PAPER Magazine / Tommy Dorfman

Paper Magazine's 2019 #BreakTheInternet issue also features a cover story with BTS, as well as interviews with James Charles, Lilly Singh and Doja Cat. Inside the magazine, Davidson opens up about his love language.

"My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do," he shares. "If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible. But sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don't know if they could come close to that. Or if they can keep up with it. So, it’s very off-putting to some... It’s something I had to learn in a past relationship, which sucked to learn through that person, but it makes you better."

Davidson is rumored to be dating Kaia Gerber, but has quite a list of famous past loves. The actor's former love interests include Margaret Qualley, Kate Beckinsale, Grande, Cazzie David and more.

See more on Davidson in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Were 'Very Affectionate' at 'SNL' After Party (Exclusive)

Pete Davidson Leaves Kaia Gerber's Apartment After Lunch Together

Pete Davidson's Star-Studded Dating History: A Complete Timeline

Related Gallery