Pete Davidson made a surprise appearance during "Weekend Update" on Saturday's new SNL -- an increasingly rare occurrence -- and his brief, surprisingly down-beat segment addressed both his high-profile romance with Kia Gerber and Colin Jost's engagement to Scarlett Johansson.

"You get to date a famous woman and everyone's delighted, but I do it and America wants to punch me in the throat," Davidson joked, referring to the criticism he's gotten in the press and on social media for his relationship with the 18-year-old model.

According to Davidson, he doesn't understand why people are so mad about it, because he's about the best choice Kaia could have when it comes to dating guys who look like him.

"There's a million guys who look like me and I'm the only one who has a job," Davidson said. "It's just me and Tyga."

Davidson, who seemed uncharacteristically nervous, also joked about how weird it is to come out right after the night's host, Eddie Murphy, had just sat down with Jost and Michael Che to reprise his iconic SNL character, Gumby.

"I can’t believe you guys let me do this during the Eddie Murphy episode. So many fans being reminded why they stopped watching," Davidson joked.

However, the 26-year-old comic also made some fans concerned with a remark about his vacation plans while SNL is on winter hiatus.

"I'm going on 'vacation' but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoe laces," Davidson said, implying that he plans on checking himself into a mental health facility, "and it costs $100,000 but I still have roommates."

Given Davidson's own history with depression and his past stints in rehab, the joke understandably made Jost a little concerned. To prove that people love Davidson, he pulled out his phone and read the first tweet about the young comic.

"I don't care if he's crazy, I really love Pete Davidson," Cost said, reading off his phone.

It didn't seem like Davidson was necessarily swayed, but many of his fans took to Twitter to share their support for the troubled comedian.

If Pete Davidson is actually going to rehab, I salute the dude for talking about it in public. Maybe somebody else will feel a little less ashamed. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) December 22, 2019

Did Pete Davidson just announce he is going to rehab? — Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) December 22, 2019

Pete Davidson really said “I can’t believe you guys let me do this during the Eddie Murphy episode, so many fans being reminded why they stopped watching” 😂 #SNL — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) December 22, 2019

pete davidson is so open and brave about his struggles and he uses humor to bring light to things are hard to talk about. put some respect on his name. anyways stream SMD pic.twitter.com/F4KwuIfV48 — kiara (@petearchives) December 22, 2019

I don't know if Pete Davidson is genuinely going to rehab but whatever it is #WeLoveYouPetepic.twitter.com/nAs7rRLjl2 — Songta Klaus (@diamondsong42) December 22, 2019

Nothing but respect for #PeteDavidson who just said he’s going away to rehab, live on #snl. It takes guts to admit to a problem and commit to getting well. I rarely tweet but it really touched me, rooting for him. — Annie (@Anniedelf) December 22, 2019

Omfg Pete Davidson announcing he’s going to rehab during (an actually funny) aapearance on weekend update #snl ....is this for real??! — Katarina (@katarinamensch) December 22, 2019

SNL airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

