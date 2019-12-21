Pete Davidson Addresses Romance With Kaia Gerber, Implies He's Going to Rehab in 'SNL' Appearance
Pete Davidson made a surprise appearance during "Weekend Update" on Saturday's new SNL -- an increasingly rare occurrence -- and his brief, surprisingly down-beat segment addressed both his high-profile romance with Kia Gerber and Colin Jost's engagement to Scarlett Johansson.
"You get to date a famous woman and everyone's delighted, but I do it and America wants to punch me in the throat," Davidson joked, referring to the criticism he's gotten in the press and on social media for his relationship with the 18-year-old model.
According to Davidson, he doesn't understand why people are so mad about it, because he's about the best choice Kaia could have when it comes to dating guys who look like him.
"There's a million guys who look like me and I'm the only one who has a job," Davidson said. "It's just me and Tyga."
Davidson, who seemed uncharacteristically nervous, also joked about how weird it is to come out right after the night's host, Eddie Murphy, had just sat down with Jost and Michael Che to reprise his iconic SNL character, Gumby.
"I can’t believe you guys let me do this during the Eddie Murphy episode. So many fans being reminded why they stopped watching," Davidson joked.
However, the 26-year-old comic also made some fans concerned with a remark about his vacation plans while SNL is on winter hiatus.
"I'm going on 'vacation' but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoe laces," Davidson said, implying that he plans on checking himself into a mental health facility, "and it costs $100,000 but I still have roommates."
Given Davidson's own history with depression and his past stints in rehab, the joke understandably made Jost a little concerned. To prove that people love Davidson, he pulled out his phone and read the first tweet about the young comic.
"I don't care if he's crazy, I really love Pete Davidson," Cost said, reading off his phone.
It didn't seem like Davidson was necessarily swayed, but many of his fans took to Twitter to share their support for the troubled comedian.
SNL airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Lopez Falls For Pete Davidson, Breaks Alex Rodriguez's Heart in Hilarious 'SNL' Sketch
Pete Davidson Reportedly Makes Fans Sign $1 Million NDA Before Attending His Comedy Shows
Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Dress Up for Friend’s Wedding in Miami -- Pic