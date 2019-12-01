Fans attending Pete Davidson's recent comedy shows reportedly had to agree to some steep terms.

In recent days, the Saturday Night Live star has done a number of sets around the country. However, before fans could attend, many claim to have been sent a non-disclosure agreement they were forced to sign demanding they not speak about the show. According to one fan, it also threatens attendees with $1 million fines if they don't abide by the agreement.

"I got an email today informing me that in order to see this show I have to sign a non disclosure agreement," one fan wrote of the show. "In that NDA the signer CANNOT GIVE ANY INTERVIEWS, OPINIONS OR CRITIQUES about it in ANY form whatsoever including blogs, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or any other social networking. It also authorizes them to confiscate (including seize & destroy the contents of) any cell phones, cameras or PDAs and that ANY BREACH of the agreement will REQUIRE PAYMENT OF $1 MILLION in damages as well as the legal costs."

"I understood and was willing to consent to the initial request of locking up any phones or cameras brought to the event, but I think this a bit ridiculous and over the top," the fan continued. "I get that comedians are protective of their jokes and don’t want their routines rebroadcast, but it’s rather Orwellian to not allow anyone to share an opinion on it. Don't perform for the public if you don't want people to have an opinion about it!"

A number of other fans of also claimed they had to sign an NDA just hours before the shows.

saw pete davidson tonight but don’t ask me about it because i signed an nda pic.twitter.com/R8QJrMTMpM — brooke 🤠 (@brookehickss) December 1, 2019

There's speculation that the rigorous secrecy surrounding Davidson's shows is because they are being filmed for an upcoming Netflix special, making NDAs fairly standard.

When the 26-year-old comic isn't on the road, he's been spotted out with rising supermodel Kaia Gerber. The pair have been spied in and around New York City a number of times since October.

Last weekend, the new couple attended a wedding together in Miami. The trip also included flaunting some PDA by the pool before the nuptials.

See more on Davidson below.

