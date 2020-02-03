Zendaya and her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi spent some fun, quality time together in New York City on Monday.

The pair -- who have been the subject of romance rumors for months, despite denials from both of them -- enjoyed a casual, low-key day of walking around, shopping and chatting in SoHo.

Zendaya rocked a full-length tan coat over a black pinstripe ensemble, and was seen laughing playfully while strolling through the streets of the Big Apple.

Elordi, meanwhile, rocked an incognito ball cap and sunglasses, pullover sweater and scarf, and rocked a retro camera, which gave off quintessential tourist vibes.

The pair grabbed juice drinks together, went shopping at the Strand Bookstore, and sat together very closely on a bench during their fun outing.

Zendaya and Elordi have both shot down speculation that they are dating several times in the past.

In December, Elordi spoke with GQ Australia, where he had nothing but praise for the actress, but also clarified the nature of their friendship.

"She’s like my sister," Elordi said -- dismissing rumors that were first sparked when the pair were spotted vacationing together in Greece back in August. "Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us."

For more on the bond between the co-stars, check out the video below.

